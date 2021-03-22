Norwich City’s top 10 youngest ever goalscorers – Did you know this?

Norwich City have enjoyed a superb season so far, with Daniel Farke’s side on course to win promotion back to the Premier League with relative ease.

To have the team in a position where they can bounce back immediately shows the quality of the German coach, and he will be delighted at how his players have performed.

For the fans, they are delighted with the approach the team have. Since Farke’s arrival there has been a real emphasis on bringing through youth players, with the Yellows now recognised as a great place for youngsters to develop.

As well as that, they have a renowned academy, with some members of the current squad having risen through the ranks at Carrow Road.

And, with the help of Transfermarkt, we have looked at the TEN youngest ever goalscorers at Norwich in the relatively modern era…