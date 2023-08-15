Highlights Norwich City's academy has produced several valuable players who have gone on to succeed at the club and elsewhere.

Norwich City have made a steady start to the 2023/24 Championship season.

David Wagner’s side picked up all three points in their opening weekend win over Hull City before being part of an exciting 4-4 draw with Southampton last weekend.

Expectations remain high for Norwich, despite the fact that there are three big teams that have come down from the Premier League.

Norwich City have had some very exciting young players come through the academy in the last few seasons and have some exciting youth talents in their team now.

Some have gone on to play key roles for the Canaries in recent seasons, while others have moved on from Carrow Road and integrated themselves into other teams.

Here at Football League World, we have looked at Norwich City’s top 10 most valuable academy graduates at this current time, using Transfermarkt…

10 Josh Murphy - €700k

Coming in as the club’s tenth most valuable academy graduate is winger Josh Murphy.

The 28-year-old rose through the ranks at Carrow Road, spending a few seasons away from the club on loan but in all made over 100 appearances for the Canaries.

Murphy left Norwich to join Cardiff City in 2018 and has since played for the Bluebirds, Preston North End, and Oxford United, where he currently remains after joining on a free transfer last summer.

9 Adam Idah - €2.00m

Adam Idah is currently a part of the Norwich City first team, having come through the club’s academy.

The Republic of Ireland international has played 83 times for the Canaries so far, scoring 11 goals, and he currently finds himself as the club’s ninth most valuable academy graduate.

8 Angus Gunn - €2.50m

Another player who is still part of the Norwich City set-up and finds himself in their top 10 most valuable academy players is goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Gunn came through the academy but left to join Manchester City at an early age. He stayed with them for five years, before returning to Norwich on loan and then joining Southampton on a permanent basis.

He returned to Carrow Road once again on a permanent basis, this time from Southampton, in 2021, and has so far played 96 times for the club.

7 Harry Toffolo - €3.50m

Despite coming through the academy setup at Carrow Road, Harry Toffolo failed to make a single appearance for the club during his time there.

The defender had a number of loan spells away from the club, but he did go on to succeed in his time with Lincoln City, earning himself a move to Championship side Huddersfield Town.

He continued to impress over a two-year spell with the Terriers, and he therefore secured a Premier League move last summer, joining Nottingham Forest, where he still remains.

6 Andrew Omobamidele - €6.00m

The final player to be on this list and currently playing for the club is defender Andrew Omobamidele.

The Republic of Ireland international has come through the club’s academy after joining an Irish team at an early age. The defender worked his way up from the under-18s to the under-23s and is now in the first team, where he has played over 50 times.

Omobamidele has been catching the eye with his performances for Norwich, but he is said to be considered an important player under David Wagner.

5 Jamal Lewis - €6.00m

Jamal Lewis started his youth career with Luton Town before joining the Norwich academy at age 15.

Lewis played 100 games for the Canaries at senior level, a period of time that stretched across the Premier League and the Championship.

He left Norwich in 2020 to join Premier League side Newcastle United, but his playing time at the club was limited, and he has now joined Watford on a season-long loan.

4 Carlton Morris - €6.00m

Carlton Morris is a player that Norwich City fans may forget came through their youth system.

The forward was part of the Canaries for a long period of time, one that consisted of the club’s time in the Championship as well as the Premier League.

But his time at the club saw him spend most seasons out on loan at other clubs, as he only appeared once in the Norwich first team. He is now part of the Luton Town team that won promotion to the Premier League and got their campaign up and running last weekend.

3 Todd Cantwell - €9.00m

Todd Cantwell joined the club's academy at age 10, going on to play 129 times for the club over a period of Championship and Premier League football.

The 25-year-old delivered in several seasons for the Canaries, as he was part of teams that won promotion to the Premier League.

However, his time at the club came to an end in January 2023, and he joined Scottish side Rangers, where he is now trying to help them get into the Champions League.

2 Jacob Murphy - €15.00m

Norwich’s second-most valuable academy graduate is winger Jacob Murphy, brother of Josh.

Like his brother, Jacob came through the club’s academy set-up and went on to feature for the club’s first team.

Murphy played 42 times for the club, scoring nine goals and registering nine assists. He had several loan spells away during his time at the club, but his form earned him a move to Newcastle United, where he still remains now.

1 Max Aarons - €16.00m

The club’s most valuable academy graduate is ex-defender Max Aarons.

The right-back came through the club’s academy and established himself as one of their best players in recent history.

Aarons was a key contributor to the club’s recent success in getting out of the Championship. The 23-year-old played over 200 times for the Canaries, which spanned the Championship and Premier League.

But, sadly for Norwich, Aarons left the club in this summer's transfer window, joining Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth on a permanent basis.

Despite his exit, the full-back now remains the club’s most valuable player and will no doubt see his stock rise as he plays in the top flight, week in and week out.