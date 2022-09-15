Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki issues honest message on transfer situation

Despite a poor season for Norwich City in the top flight last season, Teemu Pukki was a standout player for the Canaries as he scored 11 goals in 37 league appearances.

Pukki has shown his ability on a regular basis with Norwich having scored 26 goals last time out in the Championship and 11 in the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Therefore, it came as no surprise that there was talk of the striker moving away from Carrow Road this summer although a move never came to fruition as the Canaries triggered a year’s extension on his contract.

The 32-year-old got goals two and three for the season last night as he scored a brace in his side’s 3-2 win against Bristol City.

Speaking after the game, Pukki reflected on the summer transfer window admitting to the Pink Un: “You have to think about what is best for you and I felt like I did well enough to keep playing in the Premier League but the transfer didn’t happen.

“There were no teams that made a bid that would be enough for Norwich. I think my agent said it as well, I respect my contract and I’m not going to make any problems.”

Whilst the striker feels as though a move away could have been deserved, he has also reassured fans that he is fully on board with Norwich’s aims this season as he said: “Of course, there was a feeling in me that I want to try something else but it didn’t happen and I’m fully focused here.”

“I’ve always felt love here and I’ve played my best football here so I’m enjoying playing here. Now I’m focusing on the season.

“At the end of the season, whatever happens, happens. I am just focused on getting back to the Premier League with Norwich.”

The Verdict:

Norwich did well to make sure that Teemu Pukki remained a Norwich City player this summer because we know how much of an asset he is at this level and therefore he should have a big part to play in the season.

However, with the player out of contract at the end of this season, promotion could be the only thing that keeps him at the club going forward which could serve as an extra motivation to try and go up.

It’s understandable why Pukki would be interested in looking at the options that were available this summer but thankfully for Norwich fans, his attitude hasn’t dropped and he’s prepared to put everything into their aims for the season now.