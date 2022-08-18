Norwich City’s stance on player’s future emerge as bids arrive from Serie A

Norwich City have told Max Aarons he can leave the club this summer, but have rejected bids for the right-back from two Serie A clubs, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having joined Norwich back in 2016, the 22-year-old has made 170 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, scoring six goals and becoming a key figure in their squad.

But following the club’s relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, Aarons’ future has become the subject of much speculation, and it now seems as though a move away from Carrow Road may be on the cards.

According to this latest update, Aarons has been given assurances that he will be allowed to leave the club this summer, as long as a suitable offer is made.

It is also thought that the Championship outfit have rejected bids from Serie A sides Atalanta and Monza, to take the defender on loan for the season.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach – who are managed by former Norwich boss Daniel Farke – have been credited with an interest in the 22-year-old.

As things stand, there are two years remaining on Aarons’ contract with Norwich, securing his future at Carrow Road until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Verdict

It is no surprise that this sort of interest is emerging in Aarons, given he has been one of the brighter sparks in Norwich’s Premier League campaigns in recent years.

That will make him appealing to other clubs, and you can understand why he himself might be keen on a move, to give him the chance of succeeding at the highest level with top-flight football.

Even so, given how important he is to the Canaries, you do get the feeling it will need to be a sizeable bid for them to let him go, and his contract situation does help in that respect, as they are under no pressure to sell this summer.

With that in mind, it will be intriguing to see what Norwich consider to be the right offer to let him go for, although this update may well tempt some other clubs to try their luck with a bid.