Norwich City’s stance on Max Aarons becomes clearer amid Everton transfer interest

Norwich City are set to be willing to allow defender Max Aarons to leave the club during the summer transfer window even though they are set for promotion amid interest from Everton, per Football Insider.

The Canaries are closing in on an immediate return to the top-flight and Aarons has once again played a key role for Norwich as they have established themselves as the best team in the English second tier. The 21-year-old has managed to register one goal and one assist in his 40 Championship appearances and also helped Norwich record 17 clean sheets.

Aarons’ form has once again started to attract the attentions of other clubs and it has been reported that Everton are interested in making a move for him in the summer. However, according to a report from The Times, the Toffees would be aiming to negotiate down the Canaries’ asking price of around £30 million before they would be willing to sanction the move for the right-back.

It has now been reported by Football Insider that Norwich are already looking into alternative options they could bring in in the right-back position. That is because the Canaries are thought to be willing to allow Aarons to make the switch to Goodison Park despite them closing in on a return to the top-flight.

The verdict

You can understand Norwich feeling they could benefit from the £30 million they could potentially bring in for Aarons in the summer, and given they have recruited very well in recent times you would back them to find a quality replacement. However, selling a player that they already know fits the way they play so well could be a potential risk to their attempts to survive the drop next term.

Aarons has grown a lot as a defender over the last year or so and he looks more ready for the Premier League than he perhaps was last season in the top-flight. Everton would be a very good destination for him and they have already got the best out of Ben Godfrey who arrived at Goodison Park in similar circumstances last summer.

Norwich would have to be very confident in the player they have lined up to replace Aarons if they are going to sanction this move. Having said that, they have managed to cope without Jamal Lewis who left last summer for Newcastle United. If the money is spent wisely then it might not be the worst decision to take the money if they get a very good fee from the Toffees.