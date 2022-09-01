Norwich City’s stance on latest transfer approach from Bundesliga club emerges

Norwich City have rejected a new transfer bid from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach for right-back Max Aarons.

This morning, it has emerged, via Football Insider, that Norwich have responded to a new Max Aarons offer, which also involved a loan deal with the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

This comes after it was reported yesterday via Sky Sports (16:08) that the Canaries had rejected an initial loan offer from the German side.

Monchengladbach are managed by former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke, which perhaps explains why they are so keen to sign the 22-year-old.

As per Football Insider, Aarons has received assurances that he will be allowed to leave Carrow Road this summer should a suitable offer for him arrive, but it appears that this offer did not satisfy the Canaries.

Aarons has been a mainstay so far this campaign for Norwich in the Championship as they look to bounce back immediately to the Premier League once again.

So far the 22-year-old has made nine appearances in all competitions for the club, and scored a single goal.

The likes of Manchester United and Barcelona have both been linked with a move for the young full-back in the past.

The Verdict

It’s perhaps understandable that Norwich have rejected this bid.

They obviously want to keep hold of Aarons, but, if he does go, they would want some serious cash.

That simply isn’t what Borussia Monchengladbach appear to be offering, instead trying to agree a loan deal with cash further down the line.

It may be disappointing for Aarons because it denies him the opportunity to once again play top-flight football in one of the world’s top leagues, but, from a Norwich perspective, accepting a loan bid makes absolutely no sense.