Norwich City’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

Norwich City have several key members of the squad whose contracts are set to expire at the end of this season.

The Canaries also have a couple of loan moves in their team that will come to an end this campaign, with no options on either deal to make it permanent.

Given that the club will be hoping that they are in the Premier League next season and the way the club is financially structured, the Norwich hierarchy will have some big calls to make regarding player contracts.

Despite being near the top of the Championship, Norwich have somewhat performed below expectations this campaign, and therefore, may have to make tough decisions regarding certain players that have been around the club for a long period of time.

Here we take a closer look at some of the players who could leave Norwich City next summer as a free agent.

The two key players whose current deals are coming to an end are striker Teemu Pukki and attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell, both of whom have featured heavily this season under Dean Smith. Pukki has been a revelation since joining the Canaries, scoring 84 goals in 186 appearances.

While Cantwell, despite going on loan to AFC Bournemouth last season, has played a pivotal role in Smith’s side this season, featuring 16 times but failing to register a goal or assist. Despite that, if both Pukki and Cantwell were to leave Carrow Road, it would be a big blow to Norwich, no matter what league they are in.

Elsewhere, players like Kieran Dowell, Kenny McLean, Sam Byram, and Onel Hernandez are also coming to the end of their deals at Carrow Road. That quartet has made over 399 combined appearances in a yellow shirt.

Other players such as Jordan Hugill, Michael McGovern, and Danel Sinani are also entering the final six months of their current deals, with Hugill and McGovern featuring very little in Smith’s plans this season. While Sinani has played 13 times this season for Norwich, grabbing a goal and two assists.

As well as contracted players, Norwich also has two loan players on its books this season in Isaac Hayden and Aaron Ramsey. Both are set to depart come the end of their loans, as Norwich don’t have any buy options in place to make a deal permanent.

It remains unclear if these players will leave Norwich come the end of the season, but a lot will probably come down to what Norwich do this season and whether they are playing Premier League football or Championship football again.