Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones and Mark Attanasio are the Norwich City owners that are looking to bring the club back to the Premier League.

The Canaries are in their third season in the second division, last competing in the Premier League in 2022.

Smith and Wynn-Jones will be hoping to see their club back in the big time again soon, with Norwich earning multiple campaigns in the top division during their time as majority shareholders at Carrow Road.

Mark Attanasio has yet to enjoy Premier League football with the club since joining the ownership group in September 2022, when he purchased an initial 18 percent of the Norfolk outfit, according to The Athletic.

It has since been confirmed this month that Attanasio has become the majority stakeholder of the club, with Smith and Wynn-Jones stepping down from their position on the board of directors, becoming honorary life presidents.

Smith and Wynn-Jones have spent almost 30 years on the board at Carrow Road, meaning this is a momentous period of change for the Championship side.

Per figures from Give Me Sport, the net worth of the club's ownership group would put them 19th, if included in a list alongside the Premier League's 20 owners, ahead of Nottingham Forest's Evangelos Marinakis and Brentford's Matthew Benham.

Here we take a look at the net worth of Norwich’s owners, and how they ended up becoming wealthy enough to own a Championship side…

How Norwich City's owners compare to the Premier League's 5 least rich owners' net worth (per Give Me Sport) Club (Owner) Net Worth (£) William Foley (Bournemouth) 1.24 billion Tony Bloom (Brighton) 1 billion Sport Republic, Katharina Liebherr (Southampton) 1 billion Delia Smith, Michael Wynn-Jones, Mark Attanasio (Norwich City) 567.8 million Evangelos Marinakis (Nottingham Forest) 479 million Matthew Benham (Brentford) 216.3 million

Delia Smith and Mark Attanasio’s net worth

Smith has been involved with Norwich since 1996, with that run now coming to a close, most recently agreeing to reduce her share of the club to 10 percent in August 2024, according to the Mirror.

During her time as owner of the club, the Canaries have spent seven seasons in the top flight, most recently competing in the Premier League in 2022 under Daniel Farke and Dean Smith, with Thorup now in charge of bringing them back as soon as possible.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith and Wynn-Jones have a net worth of $36 (£27.8) million.

The pair oversaw the club's rise to the top flight, but have since struggled to maintain the same competitiveness in more recent years, leading to outside investment coming in to aid the Norfolk outfit.

Attanasio's involvement with Norwich began in September 2022, initially purchasing an 18 percent stake in the club.

This has since risen to an approximately 85 percent stake in the Championship side, per the Mirror, with the American becoming increasingly involved in the running of the Norfolk outfit.

It has been reported by the Associated Press, that the American businessman has a net worth of $700 (£540) million.

How Delia Smith and Mark Attanasio made their money

Smith rose to fame as a chef, venturing into media work by becoming a writer for the Daily Mirror, where she went on to meet her husband Wynn-Jones, who was the editor of the paper at the time.

Smith quickly moved on to become a TV personality, even receiving her own show in 1973 called Family Fare, which lasted until 1975.

Smith has also authored two dozen cookbooks, such as One is Fun, Delia's Cakes and How to Cheat at Cooking.

She has been a TV personality for decades, which has allowed her to amass enough fame to be involved in football ownership, first coming on board in 1997 after initially being a season ticket holder at Carrow Road.

The famous chef also had a publishing business as part of her work with Sainsbury’s, founding New Crane Publishing in 1993 to work on their magazine.

Meanwhile, Attanasio is the co-founder of an investment firm, Crescent Capital Group, which was started in 1991.

This company was bought out in 1995, although he remained with the company as a senior partner and chief investment officer.

Nine years later, he entered the world of sports ownership in the United States.

Attanasio purchased the baseball team, the Milwaukee Brewers, which he still owns to this day.

The 67-year-old recently completed an agreement to renovate their stadium at the cost of almost $500 million to local taxpayers, as reported by the Associated Press, after threats to move the team to Los Angeles.

The Brewers and Norwich remain his two primary investments at the moment, although he has also previously sponsored Andy Warhol’s Milwaukee Art Museum as well, showing an interest in the local area of his baseball outfit.