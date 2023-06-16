Norwich City are now unlikely to sign defender Max Johnston this summer, according to The Athletic journalist Michael Bailey.

In a report shared by The Athletic's live transfer blog (16/06), Bailey has suggested that the Canaries will not be looking to challenge a host of clubs for Johnston's signature.

Johnston's deal with Motherwell expired at the end of May, and thus he is currently on the lookout for a new club.

The 19-year-old made his final appearance for the Scottish side in their 3-2 victory over Dundee United.

What was previously said about Norwich City's interest in Max Johnston?

Prior to this latest update, Johnston was believed to be on Norwich's transfer radar.

A report from The Sun in April outlined that the Canaries had sent scouts to watch the right-back feature for Motherwell in their clash with Hibernian.

Last month, The Pink Un revealed that Norwich had opted to hand Johnston a tour of the club's training ground.

The same publication suggested earlier this week that the Canaries were still firmly in the race for the defender.

Which other sides have been linked with a move for Johnston?

As per The Sun, Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion also sent scouts to check out Johnston's performances last season.

Serie A outfit Torino meanwhile are believed to be keen on signing the teenager.

According to Football Scotland, Torino have held discussions with Johnston's representatives over a move.

Meanwhile, the Daily Record revealed earlier this year that Sporting Lisbon were monitoring Johnston's situation at Motherwell after being impressed by his displays at Under-21 level for Scotland.

Due to Johnston's age, the Well will be able to secure a compensation fee this summer once he seals a move to another club.

Will Norwich City still need to add to their options in the right-back position this summer?

With a move for Johnston seemingly no longer on the cards for Norwich, it would not be at all surprising if they opt against bolstering their options in this particular area of the pitch during the remainder of the window.

The Canaries have already signed Jack Stacey, who is capable of featuring at right-back, while Bali Mumba recently returned to the club following an incredibly successful spell at Plymouth Argyle.

Mumba has demonstrated that he can operate in both full-back roles, and will be determined to establish himself as a key member of Norwich's squad next season.

While fellow right-back Max Aarons could be sold by Norwich this summer, the money generated from the defender's departure is likely to be reinvested by the club in other areas of the pitch.