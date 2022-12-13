Norwich City’s Kenny McLean discusses transfer links to Rangers

Norwich City’s Kenny McLean has revealed he didn’t receive an offer to join Rangers but would be open to the move in the future.

There had been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of the midfielder as his previous deal was expiring in the summer but McLean ended that by agreeing fresh terms to remain at Carrow Road until the summer of 2025.

With the left-footer having made no secret of the fact he supports the Ibrox side, it had been suggested McLean could make the switch.

However, speaking to the Talk Norwich City podcast, the 30-year-old gave an honest insight into his plans moving forward.

“I think long term, it will be back home in Glasgow. I get asked that so much, honestly. No, not really (when asked prospect of signing a pre-contract). There’s always talk. But there’s never been anything in front of me saying ‘there you go,’ pulling on my heart strings.

“In the past there has been more than just paper talk. It’s never materialised into anything. Would I love it one day? Of course. If you’re brought up and that’s who you support then of course I would. My family would be over the moon.”

20 quiz questions about some of Norwich City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Who was Norwich City manager when they lost 7-1 at home to Colchester? Peter Grant Bryan Gunn Glenn Roeder Ian Butterworth

The verdict

This is honest from McLean and it’s nice to hear a player outline what they want to do in the future and he’s obviously a massive Rangers fan.

As he says though, if there’s no offer put to him then he can’t do anything and the fact he signed to stay at Norwich shows he is enjoying his time with the Canaries.

So, that will be his only focus now and trying to ensure he is a Premier League player once again with the Yellows as they push for promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.