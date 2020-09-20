Norwich City’s firm transfer stance underlined by Daniel Farke

Norwich City manager Daniel Farke has insisted that it would take a huge offer for the Canaries to consider allowing Max Aarons to leave the club before the window closes.

Aarons started for Norwich in their 2-2 draw at home to Preston North End on Saturday, despite the talented 20-year-old being linked with a move to Spanish giants Barcelona – and the England Under-21 international remains under contract with the Canaries until the summer of 2023.

The defender featured in all but two of Norwich’s Premier League matches last term, after staring in their promotion winning campaign in the Championship in 2018/19. Farke’s side have already allowed fellow full-back Jamal Lewis to leave the club and join Newcastle United so would ideally not want to lose Aarons also.

Speaking to BBC Sport following Norwich’s draw with Preston, Farke insisted if it was up to him he would not allow the defender to leave for £100 million such is the importance of him to his side, while also stating it would take a huge offer for the club to allow him to leave.

He said: “I wouldn’t sell Max Aarons, not for £100m, because he’s too important for us, but that’s quite normal.

“If there is a crazy offer then of course the key people in the club have to make the decision but I am quite relaxed.

“He was touted with each and every club, but it’s the same, we don’t comment on any rumours and speculation, he’s our player and will be our player and it’s important to have him.

“It’s not a surprise he’s linked with the best clubs in the world because he’s such a top talented player, thank God we have developed him and we want to develop him further on and hopefully this will last pretty long.”

The verdict

This is a very firm stance from Farke and it seems from these comments that they will be doing everything they can to ensure that Aarons remains at the club to help them challenge for a return to the Premier League.

The 20-year-old’s talent is clear for everyone to see and the defender is the sort of prospect that teams from across Europe search for in the transfer market. Therefore, it is no surprise to see him being linked with a move from Norwich this window.

However, another season of football in the Championship would certainly not hurt the defender’s development and his value could increase further if he goes onto to play a pivotal role in a promotion push for the Canaries.