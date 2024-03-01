Highlights Idah thriving at Celtic with 5 goals in 5 league games, boosting his value for a potential permanent move away from Norwich.

There’s a lot to like about Norwich City right now, with David Wagner’s side on a five-game unbeaten run as they push for a play-off place.

However, one call that isn’t paying off at the moment is the decision to send Adam Idah on loan to Celtic, with Sydney van Hooijdonk arriving at Carrow Road as his replacement.

The latter has only played just over 30 minutes of football for the Canaries, so it’s far too soon to judge his impact as he builds up fitness and an understanding with his new teammates.

But, Idah is flourishing north of the border with Celtic.

Adam Idah enjoys fantastic start with Celtic

It’s fair to say fans of the Glasgow giants weren’t exactly pleased when Idah was brought in during the winter window, and, in fairness, you could understand the scepticism.

Idah’s goal record at Norwich was poor, and the Hoops were hoping for a proven, prolific marksman that could fire them to the title once again.

Whether Idah does just that remains to be seen, but if Celtic do fall short, it’s not going to be on the striker.

The Ireland international made it five goals in five league games for his new club in the 7-1 demolition of Dundee in the week, with Brendan Rodgers handing Idah a start as he moved ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi in the pecking order.

Adam Idah's Celtic Record So Far (as of 1st March) Competition Opposition Minutes Played Goals Assists Scottish Premiership Aberdeen 32 - 1 Scottish Premiership Hibernian 90 2 - Scottish Cup St. Mirren 61 - - Scottish Premiership Kilmarnock 66 - - Scottish Premiership Motherwell 45 2 - Scottish Premiership Dundee 59 1 -

Norwich stand to benefit from Adam Idah’s form

From Norwich’s perspective, this is exactly how they would’ve wanted Idah’s loan with Celtic to go.

The player has made no secret of his love for the Scottish champions, which is understandable given his Irish background, so if they want to make the move permanent in the summer, it will be hard to stand in his way.

Therefore, it would be about getting the best possible fee for the Norfolk outfit, and Idah is driving the price up on a game-by-game basis.

Celtic failed to negotiate a purchase option with the deal in January, but there was talk of the striker costing around £3m.

Quite simply, that would be nowhere near enough for Idah if he continues to perform like this, so it was encouraging that it's been claimed Norwich will stand firm as they seek the best possible fee.

Even though it feels like he has been around for a long time, Idah is only 23, so he still has plenty of room for development.

And, we are talking about someone who has all the tools to become a very good player.

Idah has the physicality to play with his back to goal, which is key to what Rodgers wants from his number nine, as he brings others into play. Plus, he has good movement, and a work-rate that all of his teammates will value, as he chases lost causes and does the dirty work.

With Idah, the issue has always been whether he would score the goals you’d want from a striker.

Of course, his time with Celtic so far is too small a sample size to judge properly, but he appears to be thriving under the pressure that comes with playing in Glasgow.

Idah struck two penalties for Rodgers’ men as they beat Hibs, including one in the last minute, and he followed that up with the crucial second as Celtic overcame Motherwell in injury time last week.

Already, he has stepped up in massive moments, and without his contribution, it’s no exaggeration to say that Rangers could have one hand on the title.

The challenge for Idah is to maintain that form over the next few months, but the early signs are positive.

For Norwich, they will hope it’s more of the same as well, because Idah is under contract until 2028, so they’re in a commanding position when the summer window opens.

A permanent move to Celtic seems a real possibility for Idah, and Norwich will be in line for a significant sum if his impressive start is anything to go by.