Emi Buendia's departure from Norwich City in the summer of 2021 removed a lot of the Canaries' creative spark and they are still yet to fill that void.

But the answer may now lie within their current squad.

Summer signing Borja Sainz could well be able to pick apart Championship defences in a way reminiscent of Buendia if the young Spaniard is allowed time to adjust to English football and to blossom.

Who is Borja Sainz?

Sainz signed for Norwich City in July 2023 from Turkish Super League side Giresunspor.

In 32 Turkiye Super Lig appearances last season, the left-winger managed to score nine goals, and he also assisted his teammates on three occasions as the side were relegated.

Prior to his move abroad, Sainz played for Deportivo Alaves before going on loan to Real Zaragoza in his native Spain.

He also represented Spain at under-19 level where he notched two goals in three appearances back in 2019.

Why might Sainz be able to emulate Emi Buendia's creativity?

The 22-year-old has a long way to go before he's able to replicate Buendia's goal contribution numbers.

However, considering he was a youngster in a relegated side, his figures from his time at Giresunspor are very eye-catching.

Borja Sainz stats from his 32 Turkiye Super Lig appearances:

Goals Assists Expected Goals Expected Assists Chances Created 9 3 8.55 3.84 31

These figures are very far removed from Buendia's most productive season in Norwich colours in which he netted 15 times and bagged 16 assists over the course of the 2020/21 Championship season.

However, football isn't just a numbers game.

Part of what made Buendia so good was his elegance, his vision and his trickery.

Buendia is a modern second tier legend, and it is a tall order for Borja Sainz to arrive to the Championship from Turkiye and immediately produce that sort of scintillating football as seen from Buendia in years gone by.

But, he does possess some similarly impressive attributes.

Sainz has an undeniable eye for goal as demonstrated by his 2022-23 Super Lig return.

If given the game time in a Norwich team which has better quality around him than what he had at Giresunspor, then he could become a real goal-getter in the Championship.

If nothing else, he needs that sort of game time to acclimatise and adjust to a league so different to competitions he has played in during the course of his developing career so far.

Furthermore, he scored on his Norwich City debut in the League Cup this season against Premier League outfit Fulham.

This shows that when given the opportunity to express himself, Sainz can be dangerous against high quality opposition.

Norwich currently occupy 17th spot in the Championship table as they have endured a winless streak of five matches now- a run which spans the entire month of October.

Canaries boss David Wagner needs to do something to re-kindle his side's play-off hunt and giving Sainz a creative licence and consistent run of matches could prove to be just the remedy they need to get back on track.