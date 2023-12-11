Highlights Norwich City is currently 13th in the Championship standings, just three points outside of the play-offs.

The club is in decent form, losing only one of their last five league matches.

Norwich needs reinforcements at the back, as they have the second worst goals conceded record in the league.

It has been an interesting start to the season for Norwich City and boss David Wagner.

As we approach the festive period, the Canaries currently sit 13th in the Championship standings, but, crucially, are just three points outside of the play-offs.

The club are in decent form at present, though, losing just one of their last five league matches.

No doubt that David Wagner and those in charge of recruitment are already working hard behind the scenes on things the club can do in January to improve their fortunes.

Norwich City's dream XI post-January

With that in mind, we've looked at what a potential Canaries XI could look like post-January, with a few quality, fantasy additions to their current starting lineup.

Angus Gunn

Norwich won't be able to change everyone in January, and Angus Gunn will surely still be in between the sticks come the end of the next window.

Jack Stacey

The right-back position is likely to remain unchanged, too. Jack Stacey has done a decent job for the Canaries since his summer arrival on a free transfer.

Mason Holgate

The first potential new addition we have added to this Norwich side. Currently on loan at Southampton, Everton are set to re-call Holgate due to a lack of game time there and find him a new club in January.

Norwich are second worst in the league when it comes to goals conceded, and so could certainly do with some reinforcements at the back.

Shane Duffy

Alongside Holgate, we've gone for the experienced Shane Duffy, with Grant Hanley remaining out injured for the foreseeable future. The 31-year-old has been a mainstay in the starting XI under Wagner this season so far.

Dimitrios Giannoulis

The left-back position is likely another that will go unchanged in the January window, as such, Dimitrios Giannoulis features in this XI.

Gabriel Sara

On to the midfield now, and arguably where Norwich have some of their biggest strengths. Gabriel Sara is one of them.

The Brazilian has a combined 13 goals and assists so far this campaign and is vitally important to this Canaries side.

Related Norwich City matches on TV in 2023/24 season We take a look at Norwich City’s upcoming fixtures set for live broadcast.

Kenny McLean

Alongside Sara, we've gone for Kenny McLean, who we felt had to be in this XI somewhere due to his leadership.

McLean has skippered the side in Grant Hanley's absence and has even filled in at centre-back in recent weeks to help out.

Jonathan Rowe

The 20-year-old is an easy choice for this XI with his seven goals and one assist so far this season.

He could also play on the right wing if needed, too.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Another fantasy January signing here would see Jesurun Rak-Sakyi playing on the right-hand side for the Canaries.

Norwich were one of the many clubs linked with a potential loan move for the Crystal Palace star in the summer. No loan materialised, and it's unclear if Palace will loan him out in January.

However, if they do, Norwich will surely be in the queue and hoping to land him.

Adam Idah

In the centre-forward role, we've opted for Adam Idah, who has six goals to his name this season. The 22-year-old needs to find more consistency, and if he does so, could be a huge player for this Norwich team.

Kieffer Moore

The final of three new additions in this XI, we think Norwich could benefit from bringing Kieffer Moore to Carrow Road.

Josh Sargent remains out injured, and his arrival would ease the goalscoring burden on the remaining forwards at Carrow Road.

The Welsh international is excellent at Championship level, and his lack of game time in the Premier League for the Cherries means it could potentially be a viable deal, too.