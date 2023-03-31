Norwich City look set to be able to call on the service of Dimitris Giannoulis this weekend against Sheffield United following the defender's involvement for Greece over the course of the March international break.

David Wagner's side have had some indifferent results in the Championship lately, picking up two points from a possible nine against Sunderland, Huddersfield Town and Stoke City at the start of this month.

Focus will be on hitting the ground running following the March international break, with Norwich welcoming second-placed Sheffield United to Carrow Road.

It appears that Wagner will be able to call on the service of the 27-year-old.

Giannoulis featured twice for Greece over the international break, coming on as an 86th minute substitute against Gibraltar in the first of their EURO 2024 qualifying games, which they won 3-0. There was increased action in a friendly against Lithuania, too, with the Norwich left-back replacing Kostas Tsimikas on 22 minutes in a goalless draw.

Norwich have since welcomed Giannoulis back to training, with the player himself sharing a tweet from the training ground with the simple caption: "I'm back."

Will Giannoulis start v Sheffield United?

Greece's fixture versus Lithuania came on Monday, so there's been ample time for Giannoulis to recover ahead of Saturday's 3pm kick-off.

The 27-year-old has played in Norwich's last 12 Championship fixtures, too, featuring for the entire 90 minutes on six of those occasions. The Greece international has started Norwich's last four fixtures, draws with Stoke and Huddersfield, a defeat to Sunderland and win over Millwall.

That's a run of results that has left Norwich seventh in the Championship table and three points adrift of Millwall in sixth after 38 games.

The Verdict

International breaks can often give a manager an unnecessary headache when it comes to injuries or travel time.

Luckily, though, for Norwich, Giannoulis isn't looking like he's going to be much of an issue for Wagner.

Whilst he will have undergone the necessary recovery after playing 70 minutes against Lithuania, yet he's back at the Norwich City training ground clearly in good spirits well ahead of Saturday's meeting with Sheffield United.

Given his recent involvement in the starting line-up for Wagner, there's a high chance we will see him again tomorrow against the Blades.