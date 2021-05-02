Norwich City’s Dimitris Giannoulis makes transfer admission

Norwich City defender Dimitris Giannoulis has told the Eastern Daily Press that he was right to take the risks he took to seal his move to Carrow Road, with the Canaries having won the Championship this term.

The Greek full back originally arrived at the club back in January on loan from PAOK, but is now set to make his move to the club permanent following their return to the Premier League after just one season away.

Having only previously left his homeland to play abroad once before, Giannoulis arguably took some varied risks when choosing to move on loan to Carrow Road, but it has definitely been a decision that has paid off.

Speaking after his side’s triumphant win over Reading, the defender was only too quick to make the following admission over the move:

“It was my dream to play in the Premier League and it came true in just a few months. I can not wait, I am excited to face these world-class players in the best league in the world.

“When I started this adventure, I knew about the risks of this move, but I was ready to take it. Now I was right and I feel ecstatic that I will face these players. I am ready to test my limits.”

Since signing for Norwich, the 25-year-old has made 15 appearances for his new side, and has slowly become a regular under Daniel Farke this term.

The Verdict

Giannoulis has been an inspired signing for Norwich and appears to have added an extra edge to their play both offensively and defensively.

He’s been a shrewd addition and if his form continues in it’s current vein, he could well be sold on for big money further down the line by the Canaries.

It’s true, he took risks to make the move but at the end of the day, a player would have a pretty boring career if they just stayed put at the same club and didn’t decide to move outside of their comfort zone.

He’s creating a good example for other Greek players and perhaps it could open the door for more to make the move to England in the near future.