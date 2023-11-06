Highlights Norwich City may have to make a decision on David Wagner's future sooner than planned due to their worsening situation.

The team's recent loss and their poor form in the league puts them at risk of a relegation battle.

It would make sense for Norwich to bring their new sporting director, Ben Knapper, in earlier to help with the important decision about the manager's future.

Norwich City were willing to let their new sporting director Ben Knapper make a decision on manager David Wagner's future but he doesn't start the role for another few weeks.

It has been reported that the club may be forced to bring any decision forward surrounding Wagner's future due to the situation at the club getting much worse with each game.

Their most recent result was a 3-1 loss to Blackburn Rovers at home which saw the fans collectively share their anger at what was going with deafening boos after the second goal.

That defeat meant that they had only won one game in their last eight league matches after what seemed to be a very promising start the campaign.

Who is Ben Knapper?

The Canaries announced that Ben Knapper would become their new sporting director last month stating that he will officially start work on the 27th November.

He is leaving Arsenal to join the club after spending 13 years there doing various strategic roles with his most recent one being the loan and pathway manager.

The plan was for him to work through a handover period with current sporting director Stuart Webber before he leaves but that may be set to change due to the current circumstances.

It remains to be seen whether the club would be happy to let Webber make a couple of massive decisions before he departs the club or whether they would rather wait for Knapper's take on things.

Is there any chance David Wagner has a future at Norwich?

Unfortunately for Wagner the writing appears to be on the wall for him even though after the most recent defeat he came out and said how much he loved the club

With the form they are in Norwich realistically could be staring at a relegation battle if they keep Wagner in charge which is something that fans would have not even contemplated at the start of the campaign due to the history of promotions in recent years.

It could make sense for club attempt to get Knapper in sooner to work alongside Webber so they can do the initial handover period earlier due to how big the next decision will be for the future.

Before the official start date for Knapper Norwich have two games against Cardiff City away from home and against relegation candidates QPR at Carrow Road, so it is very possible the atmosphere surrounding the club could get a lot worse if Wagner were to lose them two.

As well as that the German will be damaging his reputation which was very high after his success with Huddersfield Town so it may make sense for both parties to put this to an end sooner rather than later even if it means the decision is taken away from Knapper.