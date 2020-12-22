Norwich City’s Daniel Farke reveals stance on January sales amid Arsenal interest

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has claimed that selling Emi Buendia or Todd Cantwell in January is not something he is considering, despite the former drawing recent links to Arsenal.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last term but have made a flying start to life back in the second tier and are five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Buendia and Cantwell have aided Norwich’s early success but with January approaching, there are likely concerns that the duo may be the subject of interest from elsewhere.

Cantwell was linked with a move back to the Premier League in the summer, while recent reports have indicated that Arsenal are keen on Buendia – though it is understood it would take a “big offer” to prize him away next month.

Speaking to the Pink’Un, Farke revealed his stance on the potential sales of the duo in the winter transfer window.

He said: “We are in a very good position approaching the halfway stage and selling them is not a topic for us. They will be important players as we look to build on the good start we have made. (Selling in January) is not something I am thinking about.

“They are both young men who are still learning the game and it is my job to help them along the way.

“They had a difficult time of it but they are now back to their best and doing a great job for the team.

“They showed their ability out there and they were two excellent goals and two excellent performances. It shows what both of them are capable of.”

Buendia has been the more impressive of the pair so far this term, scoring six times and adding seven assists in his 16 Championship appearances.

Cantwell has provided just a goal and an assist for the Canaries in 2020/21 but his bright performance in the 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on the weekend hinted he was returning to his best.

The Verdict

Farke has made his stance fairly clear and these comments will likely be very reassuring for Norwich fans.

The Canaries are flying at the moment and look one of the clear favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League this term, by selling key men in January they risk derailing their season.

Through the first few months of the 2020/21 campaign, Buendia has clearly illustrated why Arsenal are keen and you feel he will be a top-flight player next term – whether that’s at Carrow Road or elsewhere remains to be seen.