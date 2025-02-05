Norwich City are challenging to land a play-off spot for the second consecutive Championship season, this time under the management of Johannes Hoff Thorup, who joined the Canaries last summer.

At times this term, the Norfolk outfit have struggled for consistency, and endured a seven-game winless streak across October and November.

But more recent performances, such as a 5-1 triumph over Swansea City, and a 1-0 away victory at Watford indicate that the Canaries could have what it takes to finish in the top-six once again.

While Hoff Thorup's men vy for an opportunity to compete for a spot in next season's Premier League, Football League World analyses whether the boss is getting good value for money from his highest paid player, using Capology estimates.

Norwich's joint-highest paid players are Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey as per estimates

Capology estimates show that the joint highest-paid Canaries stars are defenders Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey, who both earn a weekly salary of £35,000.

Duffy initially moved to Carrow Road on a free transfer ahead of last season and has gone on to make over 70 appearances in Norwich colours, having previously represented the likes of Fulham and Brighton in the Premier League.

Stacey also joined the Canaries during the summer of 2023, having previously plied his trade for Bournemouth in both the Championship and the top-flight.

Norwich get reasonable value for money from Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey but it could be better

In terms of getting good value for money from club owner Mark Attanasio's highest-paid players, the Norfolk side get very reasonable quality from the defensive duo, but it could be even better.

At the age of 33, the experienced Duffy still has a lot to offer, and has been named in Hoff Thorup's starting XI for all 30 of the Canaries' Championship outings so far this term.

The Ireland international is defensively solid in some ways, as he has won 136 duels in the second tier this term, according to FotMob, and a further 97 aerial duels.

However, as per FotMob, Duffy has also won just 57.7% of his attempted tackles in the Championship so far this season, which puts him among the worst 40% of second-tier centre-backs and leaves a lot to be desired.

He also scored during a 6-1 hammering over Plymouth Argyle, as well as a 2-2 draw with Preston North End.

Shane Duffy 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 30 Starts 30 Tackles won % 57.7 Duels won % 64.2 Aerial duels won % 70.3 Pass accuracy % 88.8 Assists 0 Goals 2

Furthermore, the Canaries have conceded 42 goals in 30 league outings this campaign, and the main reason they boast a positive goal difference is the fact that they have the division's top scorer, Borja Sainz, among their ranks.

Meanwhile, fellow top earner Stacey arguably provides less quality for his salary than that of Duffy and has made 28 league appearances this season, but just 14 starts.

It is undoubtedly impressive that the right-back has created five assists in the Championship this season, while he is reasonably astute defensively, and has won 70.3% of his tackles in the second tier, according to FotMob.

But as the Canaries boast a collectively leaky defence, the likes of Stacey and Duffy are certainly providing less quality compared to their weekly salary than star man Sainz, who has scored 15 goals in 25 league appearances this term, and earns an estimated wage of £15,000 per week.