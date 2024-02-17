Highlights Daniel Farke and Ron Saunders have both achieved success with Norwich in the second-tier, putting them among the club's best bosses.

Dave Stringer led Norwich to impressive finishes in the top-flight but did not win a trophy.

Ken Brown is the most successful Norwich manager in terms of wins, leading the team to a League Cup victory and promotion.

Norwich City have long spent time floating between the Premier League and the Championship over the past decade, and they'll aim to do so under David Wagner's guidance - but the German has some work to do until he ranks among Norwich's best ever bosses.

Wagner, who took over in January 2023 upon Dean Smith's dismissal, has a long way to go until he can be considered a Norwich great - but you can never say never in football. There are big names to catch - and Football League World takes a look at the nine managers with the most wins in the club's history.

Norwich - managerial record summary Games Wins Draws Loss Win % Ken Brown 367 150 93 124 40.9 Norman Low 258 129 56 73 50.0 Nigel Worthington 280 114 62 104 40.7 Archie Macaulay 224 105 60 59 49.6 John Bond 340 105 114 121 34.5 Tom Parker 271 104 69 98 38.4 Dave Stringer 229 84 61 76 38.9 Ron Saunders 221 84 61 76 38.0 Daniel Farke 193 84 46 63 43.5

9 Daniel Farke

84 wins

It's perhaps a surprise to see the German on the list, but his successes with two title wins in the second-tier have seen him become one of Norwich’s best bosses in recent history. Currently, at Leeds United, fans will remember Farke fondly for his renewed efforts at storming the Championship.

8 Ron Saunders

84 wins

Saunders was Norwich boss at the turn of the 1970s, and like Farke, won the second-tier in 1971-72. He almost tasted back-to-back success by reaching the League Cup final the season after, but a Ralph Coates winner for Tottenham at Wembley provided heartache for the Canaries.

7 Dave Stringer

89 wins

The last manager at the helm before the Premier League era, Stringer just about ousts the previous two with 89 wins, though he’s the first manager on this list to go without winning a trophy. He led Norwich to some incredible finishes, including fourth in the top-flight back in 1988-89 and he was perhaps the man who laid the foundations for the Canaries’ third-placed finish in the inaugural Premier League season.

6 Tom Parker

104 wins

Incredibly, Parker split his wins over a career that spanned 24 years - though he only endured spells totalling six seasons at Carrow Road. 104 wins to his name saw Parker pick up a Third Division trophy in 1933-34, before he left in 1937. However, he returned in 1955 for a two-year stint to get his name on the board.

5 John Bond

105 wins

It was almost seven years at the helm for Bond, and though he didn’t win a trophy, he did reach a League Cup final - but again it was a 1-0 Wembley heartbreak, this time to Aston Villa in 1975.

Norwich were promoted under his guidance and didn’t slip out of the top-flight until Bond departed, before doing so just a year after he left.

4 Archie Macaulay

105 wins

Macaulay spent two-and-a-half years less than Bond in the hot seat but picked up the same number of wins. Coming in after Norwich’s lowest league finish ever, he dragged them to third-tier success before almost getting back-to-back promotions to the top-flight.

3 Nigel Worthington

114 wins

Only one of two managers in the 21st century on this list, Worthington was at the helm from the turn of the century until October 2006, and racked up an impressive 114 wins from just 280 games in his time in East Anglia.

2 Norman Low

129 wins

Boasting the best win percentage of any manager at the helm for longer than 20 games, Low oversaw a period of dominance in the third division south for the first half of the 1950s decade. He couldn’t quite achieve that elusive promotion, but top four finishes three years in a row mark him as second on this list.

1 Ken Brown

150 wins

The most successful Norwich manager in terms of wins, Brown oversaw the Canaries’ best spell in modern history.

One of just two managers to win the League Cup by beating Sunderland at Wembley in 1985, Brown also oversaw a second-tier win the season after and won promotion in his second full season at the club before leaving with Norwich as the fifth-best team in the land.