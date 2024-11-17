Norwich City recently saw their unbeaten home run come to an end after over a year with a defeat at home to Bristol City.

The Canaries hadn't lost at Carrow Road since the 5th November 2023, when they were defeated by Blackburn Rovers, and the recent result against Bristol City would have left a sour taste as not only did it end their unbeaten home run, but it left them in the bottom half of the table going into the international break.

Given their recent impressive home form, Norwich City supporters would have relished the chance to watch their side in action at Carrow Road, and as always, attendances are good at Carrow Road.

However, we've taken a look at how Norwich City's attendances have changed this season, and quite surprisingly, they've actually increased.

Norwich City's 2024/25 attendances compared to last season

Norwich enjoyed a relatively successful 2023/24 campaign, finishing 6th in the Championship table, reaching the play-offs before being defeated by Leeds United.

This season hasn't quite gone to plan so far, and Johannes Hoff Thorup's side sit in 14th place, but despite this, Norwich actually averaged a higher attendance this season than they did last year.

According to Transfermarkt, Norwich City's average attendance for their 23 Championship games last season was 24,920, but after their seven home games this season, that has now gone up to 26,387, an increase of 1467.

Norwich City's average attendance for the last two seasons - Transfermarkt Season Played Average attendance 2023/24 23 24,920 2024/25 7 26,387

This is surprising to see as the team are actually performing worse, and while some Canaries supporters weren't too happy with David Wagner last season, you'd have thought that a side reaching the play-offs would have managed to pull in bigger crowds than the current crop.

One of the reasons for bigger home crowds this season could be to do with their long unbeaten home run, and now that's over it'll be interesting to see what the attendance is when they host Plymouth Argyle in their next home fixture after the international break.

Thorup's arrival in the summer pleased Norwich supporters after Wagner's departure, and the start of a new era at Carrow Road could be why crowds have increased so far this season. However, results have been poor recently, and while they've had a number of injuries, supporters will expect results to improve after the international break.

Norwich City need to start winning more home games

While it may sound like a strange thing to say after losing just one home game in over a year, Norwich have drawn too many home games this season, and that's one of the reasons they're in the bottom half of the Championship table.

The Canaries have won just two of their seven home league games this season, beating Watford 4-1 and Hull City 4-0, while they've drawn four times against Leeds, Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Blackburn, before losing against Bristol City.

Two wins from seven home league games isn't particularly impressive, and that needs to improve if they want to replicate last season's achievements of reaching the play-offs.

If they could start turning draws into wins, the Canaries would fly up the Championship table, and the international break has probably come at a good time for Thorup's side as they look to get players back to full fitness, ready to push on for the busy festive period.