Highlights Norwich City has made some bizarre and chaotic signings in the past, with some turning out to be strokes of brilliance and others marred by disappointment.

Thomas Helveg, a veteran defender, signed for Norwich City following their promotion to the Premier League in 2004 but only featured 20 times before their instant relegation.

Melvin Sitti, a young forward signed in January 2020, made just one substitute appearance for Norwich City before his contract was mutually terminated in August 2021.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Some signings turn out to be a stroke of brilliance, others marred with disappointment - then there are the few which appear to be downright weird.

Whether it be the initial impression the deal gave off or how things played out over time, transfers can be bizarre and chaotic at the best of the times with Norwich City no exception to the rule.

Looking to leave last season’s mid-table disappointment in the past, a focus on experienced domestic personnel was placed on summer recruitment while ensuring not to neglect the potential of foreign markets across the continent.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

While many of the noted moves may have fit like a glove from the get-go, not every deal is guaranteed to work out as it would have been envisioned, for better or worse.

With that said, we take a look at Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes' chosen list of the Canaries’ eight weirdest signings in years gone by.

8 Thomas Helveg

Helveg became an established defender for home nation side Odense Boldklub before moving to Italian side Udinese, where he played more than 100 times as the White and Blacks progressed into the top four picture.

A coveted Serie A right-back by this point, the Danish international moved to A.C. Milan during the 1998/99 campaign, playing 27 times in the club’s title success.

Clocking up a total of 105 league matches in the Italian top flight, he made the switch to Inter, playing 22 times for Milan’s bitter rivals before a move to East Anglia beckoned.

Adding much-needed experience following Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League in 2004, the 33-year-old signed for the Canaries, featuring 20 times as his new side were condemned to instant relegation, spelling an end to his short stint at Carrow Road.

The veteran defender swiftly moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach before seeing out his playing days with a return to OB.

7 Melvin Sitti

The young forward signed for Norwich in January 2020 from FC Sochaux, spending the second half of the campaign on loan while playing 17 Ligue 2 matches ahead of his eventual move to Carrow Road.

The now 23-year-old, however, made just one substitute cameo for the Canaries, featuring in a 3-1 EFL Cup defeat to Luton Town in September 2020 before moving on loan to S.K. Beveren where he failed to make a single appearance.

An ultimately underwhelming spell concluded when his contract was mutually terminated in August 2021 and has since returned to France, plying his trade for the likes of FC Annecy and EA Guingamp II.

6 Ignasi Miquel

A promising young defender, Miquel featured five times in the Premier League before moving to Leicester City on loan for the 2013/14 season, playing seven times as the Foxes claimed the Championship title.

The Spanish youngster, meanwhile, made the permanent move to Norwich the following summer but struggled to assert himself into the first-team picture, making two cup appearances by the season’s end.

The former Spain youth international called time on life in Norfolk, joining SD Ponferradina in the summer, playing 74 Segunda División matches before experiencing life in La Liga with Málaga CF and Getafe.

Miquel has since enjoyed regular game time across the top two tiers of Spanish football, most recently helping Granada lift the second tier title and continues to be a regular fixture in the club’s quest for survival in the top flight.

5 Kyle Lafferty

A well-travelled forward following spells with Burnley, Rangers, Sion and Palermo, Lafferty signed for Norwich in 2014 in hopes of securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Northern Ireland international, however, scored once in 18 times before spending the second-half of the season on loan at Turkish side Çaykur Rizespor as the Canaries secured play-off glory in his absence.

Game time, meanwhile, declined further as Norwich reached the promised land, making one top-flight cameo before returning to the Championship on loan with Birmingham City, playing six times in the Second City.

Lafferty returned to Carrow Road after suffering relegation, playing 12 times in his last year in East Anglia - clocking up a total of 31 matches across three campaigns.

An underwhelming move has been followed with more European endeavours with the 36-year-old spending time in Norway, Italy, Scotland, Greece and home nation Northern Ireland.

4 Paul Jones

A move to Norwich City proved to be peculiar due to the Canaries’ extensive goalkeeper cover between 2016 and 2018, with the likes of John Ruddy, Michael McGovern and Angus Gunn all standing in his way for regular minutes.

Despite amassing more than 350 EFL appearances with Exeter City, Peterborough United, Crawley Town and Portsmouth, Jones was unable to add to his tally at Carrow Road.

The 37-year-old later added experience to the Fleetwood Town and Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper ranks before taking the non-league route with King’s Lynn Town.

3 Daniel Sinani

Sinani was an established performer for Luxembourg sides Racing FC Union Luxembourg and F91 Dudelange, enjoying Europa League conquests with the latter, prior to his Norwich City move.

The 26-year-old midfielder spent the first two seasons out on loan for S.K. Beveren and Huddersfield Town, recording nine goal contributions for the latter as the Terriers defied the odds to record a third place finish in 2022.

Weekly wages: Norwich City's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

The creative talent was given the opportunity to impress for his parent club last term, starting seven Championship matches, recording a goal and assist against former club Huddersfield before spending the second half of the season with Wigan Athletic, notching another ten Championship appearances.

Sinani has since moved to German second-tier side FC St. Pauli ahead of this campaign.

2 Pedro Lima

The most recent entry on this list, Lima arrived on a season-long loan this campaign from Brazilian side Palmeiras where he made his debut in the Copa Libertadores.

A technically gifted midfielder, the Brazilian U20 international has linked up with the U21 side initially with opportunities in the first-team up in the air for the time being - the nature of the deal leaving many scratching their heads over the long-term purpose of the move.

1 Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe

A product of the Anderlecht academy, Odjidja-Ofoe clocked up 179 league appearances, scoring 22 goals with 18 assists before moving to Norwich City in 2014.

The Belgian international, however, with injuries certainly a contributing factor, never got going at Carrow Road, starting just one match in five Championship appearances as Norwich secured promotion to the Premier League.

Unsurprisingly, opportunities did not spring into life in the top flight, playing 10 times while spending a portion of the season on loan with Rotherham United.

A forgettable spell in English football, back on the continent has proved much more fruitful, winning both the Ekstraklasa title and Player of the Season award with perennial winners Legia Warsaw, only to move to Olympiacos a year on.

A move back to Belgium with Gent provided the midfielder with a happy medium, enjoying regular minutes and European football with a five-year stint drawing to a close last term with the 34-year-old moving to Hajduk Split.