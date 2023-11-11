Norwich City have seen many new faces walk through the door at Carrow Road who have then failed to deliver.

New signings are always exciting, no matter the club you support, but some go on to be more than disappointing. Very often, a player signs for a club after enjoying a successful spell elsewhere, but it doesn't go well with their new team, and they are soon forgotten. Norwich have had their fair share of forgettable transfers over the years as they have floated between the Championship and the Premier League.

Today, Football League World has picked out eight transfers that simply didn't work out for Norwich despite the expectations placed on the players.

Milot Rashica

The Kosovan attacker joined Norwich for £9.4m as a replacement for the departing Emiliano Buendia. Rashica grabbed an impressive 46 goal contributions in 100 games for his previous club, Werder Bremen, but it was a totally different story at Carrow Road.

He appeared 31 times in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, scoring just one goal.

Ricky van Wolfswinkel

A reported £8.5m was spent on the Dutchman after his goalscoring spell with Sporting CP, but at Norwich, just one goal was scored by the striker during the 2013/14 season as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

Multiple loans followed before he was sold for a loss to Vitesse.

Steven Naismith

Naismith made his name in English football at Everton, where he spent three and a half years as a key player. When he signed for Norwich in January 2016, it appeared to be an excellent signing, but it didn't turn out that way.

Again, one of Norwich's most expensive transfers failed to deliver, with the fee spent on Naismith reported to be in the region of £8m

Luciano Becchio

The Argentinian scored 87 goals in 221 appearances for Leeds United ahead of signing for Norwich in January 2013. His time at Carrow Road can be easily forgotten though, as he started just two games across a season and a half.

Kyle Lafferty

The former Northern Ireland international signed for Norwich City after scoring 12 goals in 36 games for Italian club Palermo, but at Norwich he managed just four goals in all competitions and spent a lot of his time out on loan.

Another transfer that Norwich fans would be happy to forget.

Johan Elmander

Elmander joined on loan from Galatasaray, where he scored on a fairly regular basis.

However, at Norwich, it wasn't to be as he netted just one goal from 29 Premier League appearances.

Yanic Wildschut

At Wigan, the Dutch winger earned a place in the PFA's League One team of the year, while earning promotion to the Championship.

He failed to impress at Norwich though, scoring just two goals from 29 games.

Jacob Butterfield

Say the name 'Jacob Butterfield' to many Norwich fans, and they may ask 'who?'.

The midfielder signed for the Canaries in July 2012 before going on to make no league appearances for the club. Instead, he spent time on loan at Bolton and Crystal Palace before leaving a year after joining. Before signing for Norwich, he was a promising youngster for Barnsley.