Bringing in the right mix of players, with some experienced heads coming in including Danny Batth, Shane Duffy and Jack Stacey, they should have the experience needed to cope in tougher moments.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

That could be extremely useful for them this term in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, but that won't be an easy task considering the league they are in.

And this assignment has been made even more difficult by the fact Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes are out of action, which is a massive blow to David Wagner's side considering how good the duo have been during the early stages of the season.

They could benefit from using the free agent market to bring in a short-term attacking addition to compensate for the firepower they have lost, but the players we're looking at below were anything but free.

We have ranked the club's seven most expensive signings in order from worst to best.

7 Ricky van Wolfswinkel

He was brought in to increase the Canaries’ firepower - but he scored just twice in 28 competitive appearances for them.

Considering he came in for a reported £8.5m, he was a very disappointing signing who didn’t live up to expectations.

But at 34, he’s still playing and has returned to his home nation to ply his trade for FC Twente. The forward has enjoyed success since his departure from Carrow Road, making his poor spell in Norfolk a frustrating one.

6 Milot Rashica

Rashica is another player who didn’t live up to expectations, scoring twice and registering three assists in 40 league appearances.

He did reasonably well at Galatasaray on loan last season though and did enough to earn himself a permanent switch to Besiktas during the summer.

Signing for the Canaries for a reported £9.4m, he wasn’t able to provide value for money.

5 Christos Tzolis

Tzolis is another player that could have done more in the final third during his time in Norfolk.

Perhaps that’s harsh considering he’s only young, but Norwich forked out around £10m for him and they probably would have wanted him to make more of an impact.

He’s currently out on loan in Germany - and will be hoping to return to Carrow Road a better player.

4 Steven Naismith

He wasn’t able to stand out in the Premier League - but he did score five goals in 29 Championship appearances and that isn’t a terrible record.

However, he didn’t spend that long at the club and this is why he isn’t in the top half of this list.

Currently the manager of Hearts, he will be hoping to enjoy success with the Scottish Premiership side.

3 Timm Klose

Klose managed to get into double figures for goals during his time at Carrow Road and that isn’t bad for a central defender!

The £8.5m man was also admired for his work in the defensive third and thoroughly deserves his place in this list.

The Swiss defender didn’t enjoy the best spell at Bristol City after leaving Carrow Road - but has appeared regularly for Basel since his return to his home nation.

2 Gabriel Sara

Sara joined for a reported club-record £11.5m.

Registering seven goals and four assists in the second tier last season, that isn’t a bad record and he already has a goal and three assists to his name in the same division this term.

His goal against Southampton earlier this season was a belter - and he will be hoping to do enough to guide his team into the promotion mix and put himself in the shop window ahead of the next window or two.

1 Josh Sargent

Joining for just over £8m, the US international has justified his price tag.

Although he didn’t make the fastest start to life at Norwich, he did well last season, scoring 13 goals in 40 league appearances.

He also did well during the early stages of this term and it’s a massive shame that he’s now been ruled out with an ankle injury, sustaining that setback after scoring against Huddersfield Town.