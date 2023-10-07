Highlights Wes Hoolahan, a reliable performer for Norwich City, spent a decade with the club, winning promotions and earning the title of Norwich Player of the Year.

Over the years, there have been plenty of individuals to have represented Norwich City during their careers.

While not all will have seen things work out for them at Carrow Road, there are plenty who enjoyed some considerable success while wearing the club's colours.

Today, we are focusing on those who come into that latter category, by looking at some of the key figures from throughout the Canaries' long history.

To do that, we've taken a look at seven individuals who could arguably be considered to be among Norwich's biggest legends ever.

So why not take a look at those selections for a reminder of some of the club's most important and greatest figures, right here.

7 Wes Hoolahan

First up on this list is one of Norwich's most reliable performers from the recent past, in the form of Wes Hoolahan.

The attacking midfielder spent a decade with the Canaries between 2008 and 2018, winning one promotion from League One, and two from the Championship during his time with the club, also being named Norwich Player of the Year for the 2016/17 campaign.

A consistent attacking threat for Norwich, Hoolahan scored 54 goals and provided 78 assists in 352 games for the club, and there aren't going to be many as closely associated with the Canaries as him in this century.

6 Grant Holt

Holt spent four years with Norwich between 2009 and 2013, where he became a major force behind the Canaries' success in that period.

He netted over 20 league in his first two seasons with the club as they won back to back promotions from League One to the Premier League, before firing home 15 more as the Canaries finished 12th in their first season back in the top-flight in 2011-12.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Holt won Norwich's Player of the Year award in each of those three seasons, and scored a total of 78 goals in 168 games for the club.

5 Ron Saunders

Saunders may never have played a competitive match for Norwich City, but he did make a major impact for them as a manager.

Taking charge of the club in 1969, Saunders made history in 1972 when he guided the club to promotion to the top-flight of English football for the first time in their history, which was followed up by survival, and a run to the League Cup final, the following campaign.

Given the foundations that ought to have helped lay for what has come since then at Norwich, you feel that ensures Saunders is well deserving of a place among some of the club's biggest ever legends.

4 Duncan Forbes

One key member of that first ever second-tier promotion winning squad for Norwich, was Duncan Forbes.

The centre back was the Canaries' skipper when they secured their place in the top-flight for the first time in their history, with his commanding presence and huge voice making him a perfect candidate for that role.

Forbes would also help Norwich to reach two League Cup finals, and in total, made over 350 appearances for the club in all competitions between 1968 and 1981.

3 Johnny Gavin

With the exception of just over a year with Tottenham between 1954 and 1955, Gavin spent a full ten years with Norwich City from 1948 to 1958.

During his time with the Canaries, the striker was a consistent threat in front of goal, scoring 132 times in 338 appearances for the club in total.

That return means that to this day, he remains Norwich City's record goalscorer, which surely justifies his place on this list.

2 Kevin Keelan

At the other end of the pitch, one goalkeeper who certainly deserves plenty of recognition for his time with Norwich City, is Kevin Keelan.

After spells with Aston Villa, Stockport and Kidderminster, the goalkeeper joined Norwich in 1963, and remianed there until 1980, helping the club to that first promotion from the second-tier, and those League Cup finals.

In total, Keelan made 673 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, a tally which to day has never been topped for the club, and given the nature of football these days, that may well remain the case for a many more years to come.

1 Martin Peters

Peters may have been at the latter stages of his career when he played for Norwich between 1975 and 1980, but he still showed the vast ability that served him well throughout much of his career.

The midfielder helped Norwich win promotion to the top-flight in the latter stages of the 1974/75 season, and then played an important role in keeping them there over the next few years, scoring 51 goals in 241 games for the club, while receiving an MBE for his services to football while still playing for the club in 1978.

Beyond that, his goalscoring contribution to England's 1966 World Cup final win means he will be seen as a legend not just by supporters of Norwich City, but also be English football supporters as a whole.