Current Norwich City manager David Wagner will hope his tenure at the club can be considered a successful one.

The Canaries had a poor 2022/23 season, and their poor start saw the club bring in Wagner to try and change their fortunes.

Results somewhat improved, but he was unable to get the club near the play-off places. Therefore, it is another season in the Championship, and the German will hope he can achieve promotion this time around.

It has been a good start to the new season for the Canaries, with them winning four of their opening seven league games, meaning Wagner’s win percentage will have improved from last season.

Talking about win percentages got us thinking at Football League World about which former Norwich City managers have the worst win percentage and therefore are ranked as the club’s worst managers…

6 Dean Smith: 28.6%

In this list of former managers, Dean Smith is the most recent to manage Norwich City.

He took charge of the Canaries in November 2021, when the club was in the Premier League, and stayed at the club until December 2022.

His time at the club was very up and down, as he won 16 of his 56 games in charge but lost 28.

He left Carrow Road with the club in the second tier with a win percentage of 28.6%.

5 Albert Gosnell: 26.5%

Gosnell was appointed Norwich manager in January 1921 and stayed at the club until 1926.

Gosnell was only the Canaries’ seventh manager in their history, and during his time at the club, they had mid-table finishes in the third division.

He left the club in 1926 with a win percentage of 26.5%.

4 Cyril Spiers: 23.1%

Spiers started his managerial career at Cardiff City in 1939, but after falling out with the Bluebirds in 1946, he left to take over at Norwich.

He took charge of 64 games from 1946 to 1947, and in those games, he managed to only win 15, which meant he had a win percentage of 23.1%.

3 John Deehan: 22.4%

John Deehan had a very short managerial career, as he only had spells at Norwich, Wigan Athletic, and a caretaker role at Aston Villa.

His first position was with Norwich, and that came in 1994. He didn’t last long in the role, as he left in 1995.

His spell at the club started reasonably well, but he left Norwich in a relegation battle. He left the club with a win percentage of 22.4%.

2 Charles O’Hagan: 19%

Charles O’Hagan is the oldest on this list of former Norwich City managers.

O’Hagan was in charge at Norwich from 1920 to 1921; it was a short spell at the club as he only managed 21 games.

In those games, his side picked up just four wins, and that meant he left in 1921 with a win percentage of 19%.

1 Gary Megson: 18.5%

As things stand, Gary Megson is Norwich’s worst manager based on win percentage, as he left the club having only won five of his 27 games in charge, meaning his win percentage was 18.5%.

Norwich was Megson’s first managerial job, as he was the assistant manager to Deehan and took the reins when he left in 1995.

Megson has gone on to manage other teams in the EFL, but has been without a managerial role since 2017.