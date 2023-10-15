Highlights Shane Duffy, a highly experienced central defender, has proven to be a valuable signing for Norwich City with his impressive pedigree in English football.

Ashley Barnes, a forward with promotion experience, brings a wealth of knowledge to the squad and is sure to be a key figure in the team.

Kenny McLean, the club captain, has been a consistent performer for Norwich City with his strong performances and leadership skills, making him a valuable asset to the team.

Norwich City will be looking to build on a positive start to the season which leaves them on the periphery of the play-off places.

The Canaries are aiming to make it back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, after a bitterly disappointing last campaign saw them finish in 13th place under the tenure of David Wagner.

Tensions were high between the German and the Norwich faithful back in late April after a 2-1 defeat to West Bromwich Albion condemned them to another season in the second tier, but the mix of a busy summer transfer window and early momentum has created a much more vibrant atmosphere around Carrow Road.

The Yellows ended up bringing in 10 new players to Norfolk, with the more notable additions of Adam Forshaw, Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes adding much needed competition and quality to the group.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Here at Football League World, we list the East Anglian outfits’ six highest-paid players in order of value for money.

6 Shane Duffy

First up is vastly experienced central defender Shane Duffy, who arrived at the Canaries this summer from Fulham on a three-year contract.

The 31-year-old has made over 100 appearances in both the second-tier and the Premier League for the likes of Yeovil Town, Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion, Fulham and Everton.

According to Capology, Duffy is reportedly on £35,000 per week, with this hefty salary owing to his impressive pedigree.

With such longevity spent at the top two divisions of English football, the Northern Ireland international could be seen as a real coup of a signing made by David Wagner as he looks to create a watertight backline.

5 Ashley Barnes

Next up is forward Ashley Barnes, who has tasted promotion with his former employers Burnley on three occasions to the top flight.

The 33-year-old joined the Clarets in January 2014 from Brighton and during his time made nearly 300 appearances, scoring over 50 goals.

Barnes is reportedly on a weekly salary of £30,000 upon his arrival to Carrow Road.

After plying a significant portion of his career in both the Championship and Premier League, Barnes is sure to be a key figure in and around the playing squad, passing on his knowledge of what it takes for promotion to the younger members.

4 Kenny McLean

Next is Scottish midfielder Kenny McLean, with the 31-year-old entering his fourth term at the Yellows.

After moving to the Canaries from Aberdeen in January 2018, McLean has represented the yellow and green over 150 times, asserting himself as a first-team mainstay and winning two Championship titles.

As club captain, McLean currently earns a salary of £25,000 a week and has maintained himself in the starting line-up with consistently good performances over a long period of time.

3 Gabriel Sara

Third in the list comes Brazilian playmaker Gabriel Sara, who completed his first full season in the second-tier after arriving in the summer of 2022 for a reported £6 million from native side Sao Paulo.

Last term, the 24-year-old registered seven goals and four assists from 40 league outings and reportedly earns £18,654 per week.

With Sara on such an affordable salary in the Championship, the midfielder still has a lot of room for improvement in his promising career, with the Canaries hoping he can establish himself as one of the second-tier’s top creative outlets.

2 Josh Sargent

In second spot is USA international Josh Sargent, who moved to East Anglia for his first stint in England from German side Werder Bremen.

Spending three campaigns across the top two divisions, Sargent has boasted impressive goal tallies, with a high of 13 strikes netted last season from 40 appearances.

With the 23-year-old showcasing his goalscoring ability in abundance, his £12,115 a week salary is seen to be a bargain for the club if his prowess in front of goal can continue.

1 Jonathan Rowe

Topping the list in value for money is academy graduate Jonathan Rowe, who has made an electric start to his first full season in the Championship.

Rowe made his Premier League debut for the Canaries aged 18, making 13 cameos during their relegation campaign. With a chance to impress in the Championship, injury woes have hampered his chance at game time, making just three substitute appearances at the back end of last season.

Now fully fit and raring to go, the now 20-year-old will be hoping for an injury-free season to show the league what he can do on the big stage, and the winger is already showing off his talent to the Norwich faithful by contributing to important points picked up in the opening run in.

The Englishman is reportedly on only £4,615 a week and will provide incredible value at this level if his performances on the left-wing continue, standing Norwich in good stead for a promotion charge back to the Premier League.