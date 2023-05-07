Norwich City have been confined to another season of Championship football after an underwhelming 2022/23 campaign.

It is expected to be a very busy summer for the Canaries as new manager David Wagner tries to right the wrongs and improve this side.

As we wait to see what develops over the coming months at Carrow Road, we have taken a look at the five most expensive signings the club have so far made.

Norwich City’s 5 most expensive signings

Christos Tzolis

Tzolis is one of Norwich City’s most expensive signings in the club’s history after he was brought to the club in a deal worth £8.8m, as reported by the BBC.

The 21-year-old joined the club in the summer of 2021 from Greek side PAOK Salonika, where before joining Norwich, he had scored five goals in their first four games of the season.

Tzolis is a winger by trade but has shown that he is capable of playing anywhere across the front line. The attacker spent the first half of this season on loan at Dutch side FC Twente, before he returned to the club in January.

He has played for Norwich 29 times, scoring three goals, and providing two assists and the 21-year-old will be hoping next season is a better season at Carrow Road for him and the club.

Milot Rashica

Norwich signed Milot Rashica from Bundesliga side Werder Bremen in June 2021 for a deal worth in the region of £9m, as reported by BBC Football.

The 26-year-old was a main man for Bremen, but since moving to Carrow Road, he hasn’t quite hit the heights he previously did.

The attacker played 31 times last season in the Premier League but wasn’t really prolific for the Canaries. He then played four games in the Championship at the start of this season before he left the club and joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan.

The Kosovo international has a combined goal contribution of nine so far in Turkey, and considering he has two years left on his current deal, he will return to Carrow Road once again this summer.

Steven Naismith

Steven Naismith joined Norwich City in January 2016 from Premier League side Everton, in a fee that was believed to be £8.5m, as reported by Sky Sports.

Naismith had two seasons at Carrow Road, where he played 48 times and managed to score eight goals.

The Scottish international was then sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership side Hearts for 18 months, he returned to Norwich in 2019, before leaving to join Hearts again on a free transfer.

The forward retired from football in the summer of 2021, with his last club being Hearts. Now at the 36, Naismith has got into coaching and is now currently the interim manager of Hearts after Robbie Neilson’s sacking.

Timm Klose

Norwich signed defender Timm Klose back in January 2016 from German side Vfl Wolfsburg for a fee in the region of £7.6m.

The defender was at Carrow Road for five years, making 128 appearances in the Premier League and the Championship.

The Switzerland international was a bit of a fan favourite during his time at the club and wasn’t shy when getting among the goals.

Klose left Norwich in August 2021, when his contract expired at the club, after spending the previous season on loan at FC Basel.

Klose was without a club until January 2022, when he signed for Bristol City. He stayed with the Robins for a year before being released in January this year. The defender is now without a football club.

Gabriel Sara

Gabriel Sara was one of Norwich’s mega signings this season, joining the club in the summer transfer window from Brazil side Sao Paulo.

It is believed to have cost the club in the excess of £10m, as reported by The Athletic. The 23-year-old has been a big hit since joining the Canaries.

He has featured 39 times in the league, scoring seven goals and providing four assists. The Brazilian is one of the club’s brightest prospects, and he will be looked on next season to be a man that can lead the club out of the Championship at the second time of asking.