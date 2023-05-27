Norwich City will spend another year in the Championship after a disappointing return to the second tier.

The Canaries have been a yo-yo club in recent years, going up and down between the top and second tier.

But Norwich have finally settled in a division, with David Wagner overseeing a 13th place finish in the Championship.

Who have been Norwich City’s most underwhelming signings of the last 10 years?

Preparations will be underway for how to improve the first team squad for next season in order to better compete for promotion.

Ahead of the summer transfer window opening, we look back on three of the club’s most underwhelming signings of the last 10 years…

Where is Ricky van Wolfswinkel now?

Van Wolfswinkel signed for Norwich in a deal worth a reported £8.5 million in the summer of 2013.

The Dutchman featured 25 times in the Premier League as the Canaries suffered relegation to the Championship.

The now 34-year-old was loaned out the following campaign, never making another appearance for the club again as he eventually departed on a permanent basis in 2016.

Van Wolfswinkel is now back in his native Netherlands, currently competing with Twente in the Eredivisie.

Przemysław Płacheta

Placheta signed for Norwich in a deal worth a reported €3 million in summer of 2020 from Polish side Slask Wrocław.

The forward made just 10 league starts in his first campaign with the club, as Norwich earned Premier League promotion.

Placheta’s playing time decreased in the top flight, earning just six starts, before being loaned out to Birmingham City for the start of the previous campaign.

The Poland international will now return to Carrow Road in the summer, where a decision will need to be made over his future.

What's Yanic Wildschut up to now?

Wildschut signed from Norwich from Wigan Athletic in the 2017 January transfer window.

The deal with the Latics was worth a reported £7 million.

Wildschut made a minimal impact during his time at Carrow Road, featuring in just 25 league games across two and a half-years at the club.

A loan move to Cardiff City in the second half of the 2017-18 campaign signified the beginning of the end, before he was ultimately released as a free agent in the summer of 2019.

The now 31-year-old left English football in 2019, signing for Maccabi Haifa, but has since made his return by signing with Oxford United in 2022, where he currently competes.