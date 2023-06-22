It is finally here - fixture release day - the day that clubs across the EFL find out their schedules for the 2023/24 campaign, and most importantly, who they will face on that opening weekend in early August.

For Norwich City, the new campaign brings about an opportunity to put 2022/23 behind them.

Last season, the Canaries finished in a disappointing 13th place in the division, and the hope will be that they can do much better this time around with David Wagner having the summer to build his squad.

Norwich City boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

The German boss has won promotion from the division before, and so have the club multiple times, so all the ingredients for a successful campaign appear to be at Carrow Road.

With that said, whilst there are bound to be plenty of incomings and outgoings in the coming days, weeks and months at Carrow Road, for now, let's take a look at those all important fixtures.

Norwich City's 2023/24 fixtures

What is Norwich City's first fixture of the season?

With the fixtures released at 9am this morning, we now know that Norwich City will take on Hull City in their opening match of the 2023/24 campaign.

This match is set to take place on Saturday 5th August at Carrow Road.

The Canaries' first away match of the season in the Championship comes the following weekend, on Saturday 12th September, with an away trip to Southampton and the St. Mary's Stadium.

What fixture do Norwich City play on Boxing Day?

Some of the most exciting football we see in the EFL takes place over the festive period, with tight turnarounds and squads really put to the test.

On Boxing Day in 2023, Norwich City are set to take on West Bromwich Albion away from home at The Hawthorns.

They are also away on Friday 29th December at The Den to face Millwall before a home match against Southampton at Carrow Road on New Year's Day.

Who is Norwich City's last match of the season against?

Come the end of the campaign, Norwich City will be hoping they are still in a position to fight for something positive.

As such, it could be important to know that the club are set to face Birmingham City away from home at St. Andrews on the final day of the campaign.

The club's last home match of the season comes on Saturday 27th May versus Swansea City.

When does the Championship season start?