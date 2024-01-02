Highlights Jonathan Rowe's excellent form for Norwich City has attracted attention from Premier League clubs Aston Villa, Brighton, and Tottenham.

Norwich rejected a £15 million bid from Wolves in the summer transfer window to keep Rowe at the club.

The gamble to reject the offer has paid off as Rowe has exceeded expectations and is now attracting even more interest, potentially leading to a higher transfer fee for Norwich.

One Norwich City player who is almost certain to be the subject of much speculation now that the January transfer window is open, is Jonathan Rowe.

The attacker has enjoyed an excellent campaign for the Canaries so far, scoring ten goals and providing two assists in 24 Championship appearances for David Wagner's side.

That form has already seen him attract plenty of attention from the Premier League, with the likes of Aston Villa, Brighton and Tottenham all credited with an interest in the 20-year-old.

However, it is worth noting that this is far from the first time that Norwich have had to respond to interest in their now vital young attacker.

Wolves had a summer bid rejected for Rowe

According to reports, another Premier League side, Wolves, have also had something of a long-term interest in Rowe.

Indeed, it has been claimed that the Molineux club made a £15million bid for Rowe in the summer transfer window.

Ultimately though, that offer was one that Norwich rejected, instead deciding to keep Rowe at Carrow Road for the time being at least.

However, there does seem to be an argument that taking that stance on the attacker back in the summer, was a gamble for the Canaries to take, that now looks to have paid off emphatically.

Norwich's risky transfer stance on Rowe has worked out

The fact of the matter is. for a Championship club such as Norwich, the £15million they were offered for Rowe in the summer, is a sizeable amount of money.

Had they cashed in on the attacker by allowing him to move to Wolves at that point, it would have brought some significant funds into Carrow Road, that could have been invested on strengthening the first-team squad.

As a result, it does feel as though Norwich took something of a risk by not selling Rowe, given the fact he had never even started a senior game for the club prior to this season.

Jonathan Rowe Noriwch City first-team record (all comps) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 26 11 3 2022/23 3 0 0 2021/22 15 0 1 As of 2nd January 2024

That of course, means there were no guarantees that the 20-year-old would have been able to cope with the challenge of playing as a starter on a regular basis for the Canaries.

Consequently, if Rowe has been unable to cope with the demands of making the step-up to the role of first-team regular, Norwich would have been left with a player struggling to make an impact for them, who they had turned down big money for, with an offer they would have been unlikely to see again.

In the end though, Rowe has certainly managed to live up to expectations since becoming a regular for David Wagner's side, making some key contributions that have helped Norwich remain within touching distance of the play-off places.

Beyond that, the success the attacker has enjoyed means, as mentioned above, he is now attracting even more attention from the Premier League, with the market once again open.

Given the form he is producing, and the fact there are now multiple top-flight clubs interested in him, that may mean Norwich are able to push for an even higher fee, than they might have got had they simply accepted that bid from Wolves in the summer, since these interested sides are not going to want to miss out on a such a promising asset.

That in turn could tempt them to offer even more for him to secure his services, and ensure that if Norwich are to sell, they will be bringing in even more funds with which to further reinforce the squad available to Wagner at Carrow Road.

So with all that in mind, it seems the gamble Norwich City took in rejecting that offer from Wolves for Rowe back in the summer transfer window has been well and truly vindicated, both on and off the pitch.