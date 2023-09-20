Highlights Norwich City's 12 greatest ever wingers have been ranked, with Darren Huckerby being named the best.

Norwich City have probably taken everyone by surprise in terms of how they have started this Championship season.

The Canaries were back in the second tier last season, but unlike every other time they have been in the league, Norwich failed to have a promotion campaign.

In fact, as the season went on, they drifted further and further away from the top six and ended up finishing the campaign in mid-table.

So, with a summer of change and the start of a new season, David Wagner has been tasked with competing for a place back in the top flight.

They have so far lived up to those aims, but there is still a long way to go, and there will be plenty of twists and turns to come in this competitive league.

As we wait to see how the 2023/24 season goes for Norwich City, here Football League World’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes has ranked the club’s 12 greatest ever wingers…

12 Neil Adams

Neil Adams didn’t play for many clubs during his playing days, with him starting out at Stoke City before joining Everton, then Oldham Athletic before eventually joining Norwich City.

He joined the Canaries in 1994 and stayed at the club until 1999. During that time, he played 148 games for the club and scored 24 goals while grabbing four assists.

11 Kenny Foggo

Kenny Foggo began his playing career at West Brom, but in 1967 he left the club to sign for Norwich City.

Foggo stayed at the club for seven years before leaving to join Portsmouth. Foggo went on to play for Brentford, Southend United, and Chelmsford, as well as for these other sides.

10 David Phillips

David Phillips played for Plymouth Argyle, Manchester City, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, and Huddersfield Town in his career. But the winger made the most appearances for Norwich City.

Phillips was at the club from 1989 to 1993, and during that time, he had a goal contribution of 26 in 156 appearances in all competitions.

9 Nathan Redmond

Nathan Redmond will be a name that most of the younger generation of Norwich supporters will be aware of.

He started his career at Birmingham City, but his performances for the Blues earned him a move to Norwich in 2013.

He stayed at Carrow Road until 2016, and during that time, he scored 13 goals and registered 21 assists in 123 competitive games.

8 Anthony Pilkington

Ranked eighth on the list is former Norwich winger Anthony Pilkington. He was only on the books at the football club from 2011 to 2014, but his time was when Norwich were in the Premier League for a few seasons.

Pilkington played 82 times for the Canaries in those three years, and in that time he scored 15 goals, with 14 of them coming in the top flight.

7 Robert Snodgrass

It could be argued that Robert Snodgrass made his name in football from his Leeds United and Norwich City days.

The midfielder joined the Canaries in 2012 from Leeds and only stayed at the club for two seasons before joining Hull City.

His time at the club was spent in the Premier League, with him netting 12 times in 67 top-flight games.

6 Dale Gordon

Dale Gordon joined Norwich in 1984 and stayed at the club until 1991, when he left to sign for Scottish side Rangers.

Gordon played over 150 times for the Canaries, and during those appearances, he scored 24 goals and registered two assists.

5 Wes Hoolahan

Coming in fifth on this list is Wes Hoolahan, who was a midfielder who liked playing centrally but could also operate in wide areas.

The 41-year-old only retired from football in 2022, and while he played for many different clubs, he will probably be most remembered for his time at Norwich.

He was at the club for 10 years and was part of sides that reached the Premier League. He then stayed there for a few seasons.

He racked up over 350 appearances for the Canaries, and in those games, he netted 54 times while also providing an impressive 77 assists.

4 Darren Eadie

Darren Eadie came through the ranks at Norwich City in 1992 and stayed with the club until 2000, where it was then he left to sign for Leicester City.

In those eight years at the club, he appeared 150 times and scored 27 goals, meaning that in Zeke Downes’ eyes, he ranks as the club’s fourth-best winger.

3 Ruel Fox

Ruel Fox is in third place, and he was another player who not only played for the club but also came through its youth system.

He joined the first team in 1986 and left the club in 1994 to join Newcastle United. The winger, who could also play in central midfield, played 168 times for the Canaries, and in those games, he collected 21 goals and 16 assists.

2 Emi Buendia

Second on the list is Emi Buendia, and he is a player that most Norwich fans will have heard of, as it wasn’t too long ago that he played for the club.

The 26-year-old had played in Spain for all of his career before joining the Canaries in 2018. He stayed at the club until 2021, and in those three years, he became somewhat of a cult hero at the club.

The Argentine was essential to Norwich’s promotion to the Premier League, and his performances caught the eye of Aston Villa, whom he signed for in 2021.

Buendia scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists in 39 Championship appearances in the 2020/21 season, a campaign that was the midfielder’s last at Carrow Road.

1 Darren Huckerby

Ranked as the club’s best ever winger is Darren Huckerby, a former Norwich winger who joined the club in 2003 from Man City.

He was with Norwich for five years, but it was a five-year period that was magnificent for Huckerby, as he netted 48 times and provided 26 assists in 203 appearances.

The Norwich faithful enjoyed watching Huckerby play for their club, and it seems they have forgotten how good he was in his spell at Carrow Road.