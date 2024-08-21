Highlights Norwich City faces uncertainty over Jonathan Rowe's future amid interest from Leeds United, Marseille, and Rennes.

Leeds United's current offer falls short of Norwich's £15 million asking price, while Marseille proposes a loan-to-buy deal worth £13.5 million.

Rennes's interest could provide the resolution Norwich needs, potentially allowing them to avoid strengthening a promotion rival like Leeds United.

Norwich City have endured a difficult few weeks in their bid to hold onto Jonathan Rowe.

The winger was a key figure for the side last season, having broken into the first team squad from the academy system.

He contributed 12 goals and two assists from 32 regular league appearances, as the Canaries earned a play-off place (all stats from Fbref).

However, speculation has persisted over his future at Carrow Road, with Leeds United and Marseille both emerging as potential next destinations.

Rowe’s contract expires in 2025, but the Norfolk outfit have the option to extend it by a further 12 months into 2026.

While this does mean they don’t need to cash in right now, there is a certain pressure on his future and this could be the most valuable the player will be during his time at Norwich, making it an opportune time to sell.

Jonathan Rowe's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.47 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.31 Shot-creating actions 2.96

Jonathan Rowe’s transfer interest

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have been told it will take £15 million to convince Norwich to cash in this summer, having made a verbal offer worth only £7 million.

Marseille have also emerged as a contender for his signature, with The Telegraph’s John Percy reporting that they have submitted a third offer to sign the forward.

The Ligue 1 side have reportedly made an offer to sign Rowe on loan for the season with an obligation to buy worth £13.5 million.

But a third party bursting onto the scene might be what Norwich need to finally get the deal they’re looking for, and a resolution to this saga.

According to Alan Nixon, Rennes have joined the race to sign Rowe, and could even outbid their two competitors.

The French club had attempted to sign Watford’s Yaser Asprilla earlier in the window, with The Athletic reporting that a £25 million agreement had been made before an expiry date in that deal had passed, leading to him staying at Vicarage Road.

While this deal ultimately didn’t go through, it does show the kind of money that Rennes are willing to pay for a Championship player.

Rennes interest will suit Norwich

This development will be music to Norwich’s ears, as they will want to avoid selling to Leeds at all costs, regardless of whatever happens in Rowe’s future.

Selling to the Whites will only boost Daniel Farke's side, a promotion rival, while hurting their own chances by making Johannes Hoff Thorup’s squad weaker.

If Rennes are willing to spend the £15 million asking price, then that could be a move that suits all parties.

According to Pink Un, the 21-year-old has been training with the U21 side amid all this transfer speculation, having removed himself from first team contention ahead of their opening day defeat to Oxford United.

This is a hassle to Norwich, and is hurting the team’s preparations for upcoming league games, so the sooner a resolution is found the better.

Rowe staying cannot be ruled out at this stage due to how little time is left in the transfer window, and there should be a pathway for him back into the team if that comes to fruition.

But ultimately the emergence of Rennes as a possible destination may be what the Canaries need to speed things along and allow the club to move on from this situation.