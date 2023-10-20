Highlights Norwich City's goalkeeper, Angus Gunn, has been a consistent and reliable performer, starting in every league game this season.

Left back Dimitris Giannoulis was dropped in the last match, but he is expected to return to the starting line-up against Leeds United.

Midfielder Gabriel Sara has been one of the best in the Championship, leading the league in key passes and forming a strong partnership with Kenny McLean.

This weekend Norwich City host Leeds United at Carrow Road.

The international break is over and following a 2-1 defeat at Swansea City and a 1-1 draw away at Coventry City, the Canaries will be looking to bounce back when they play Leeds United at home on Saturday.

Last time out against Coventry, manager David Wagner made the surprise choice of dropping left back Dimitris Giannoulis for Sam McCallum despite the Greek star having had a good start to the season.

With ex-manager Daniel Farke bringing his Leeds team to Carrow Road on Saturday, Wagner will have to make sure he gets his starting line-up spot on.

Here is how Football League World predicts Norwich City will line up against Leeds United this Saturday.

GK: Angus Gunn

Angus Gunn has been ever present for Norwich City in goal this season playing every single minute of every league game. One of the most consistent performers for the team, Gunn is the current undisputed number one.

LB: Dimitris Giannoulis

It was a big surprise when Giannoulis didn't feature in the starting 11 against Coventry last time out. Sam McCallum played instead and had a decent game on the left side of defence. Giannoulis came on as a substitute and played 27 minutes at the Coventry Building Society Arena but will be looking at returning to the starting 11 against Leeds.

CB: Ben Gibson

The left sided central-defender has come under a bit of criticism for poor performances this season but despite that, has still started every single one of Norwich's games this season playing 98 percent of all total minutes in the process.

CB: Shane Duffy

Another ever present for Norwich this term, the Irishman who signed from Fulham on a free transfer in the summer has played every minute possible this season in the League.

RB: Jack Stacey

Stacey signed for Norwich on a free transfer from Bournemouth in the summer and has been one of the best performers for his new club this season. The right-back has played every single minute this season and will look to support the attack with runs up the pitch.

CM: Kenny McLean

Heavily linked to Leeds in the summer, the Scotsman ended up signing a new long term contract at Norwich instead.

A new feature of his game is dropping deep to collect the ball before passing to a team-mate further up the pitch, and he will be looking at showing Leeds what they missed out on this Saturday.

CM: Gabriel Sara

One of the best midfielders in the Championship this season, Sara made the most key passes in the League this season with 41 the highest by six.

Capable of playing further forward too, the Brazilian has started to form a good partnership with Kenny McLean in midfield and will be looking to develop that again in this fixture.

LW: Jonathan Rowe

The youngster has been a revelation and will start this game. The winger has scored six goals in 11 games this season.

CAM: Liam Gibbs

The ex Ipswich Town player has been in and out of Norwich's team this season but started against Coventry last time out and helped play a part in the goal at Coventry with good build up play and passing with Jack Stacey.

RW: Christian Fassnacht

The man from Switzerland signed from BSC Young Boys in the summer transfer window and has been in and out of the team since his debut. A substitute in the games against Swansea and Coventry, the 29-year-old will be looking at a return to the starting 11.

ST: Adam Idah

Because of injuries to Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes, Idah has become Norwich's main striker option. He has scored four goals in the Championship this season and unless Barnes is back fit, will be starting again.