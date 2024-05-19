Highlights Norwich's humiliating defeat at Leeds cost Wagner his job, leading to a potentially difficult summer transfer window for the Canaries.

Norwich City fell to an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United in Thursday night's play-off semi-final second leg, a result which cost manager David Wagner his job.

The Canaries fell behind early on, as Ilia Gruev's clever free-kick deceived goalkeeper Angus Gunn, who expected the midfielder to cross the ball into the area, rather than fire an effort goalwards.

The Norfolk outfit did not respond well to this set-back, and by the 20th minute, they found themselves 2-0 down when Willy Gnonto's cross found Joel Piroe, who headed home.

Shortly after Piroe's goal, the Carrow Road outfit were afforded their only major opportunity to get themselves back in the game, as an Ethan Ampadu error allowed Josh Sargent to race through one-on-one with Illan Meslier, but the French shot-stopper stood firm and denied the Canaries hotshot.

By half-time, the writing was on the wall for Norwich, who found themselves 3-0 down in the 40th minute thanks to Georginio Rutter's emphatic goal, which hammered the crossbar on its way in.

By the time Crysencio Summerville tapped home the Whites' fourth goal midway through the second half, the Yorkshire outfit were in party mode, knowing that Wembley awaits them next Sunday.

The Canaries, on the other hand, will want to swiftly move on from Thursday night's disaster, and the dismissal of Wagner could signal the beginning of a summer rebuild.

The transfer window could bring the worst consequences of Canaries defeat

The Canaries' Elland Road woes have already cost Wagner his job, and the result means that the Carrow Road faithful will not be able to enjoy a day out at Wembley.

But now it has been decided that the Canaries will be plying their trade in the Championship for the 2024/25 season, rather than the Premier League, the Norfolk side may have to brace themselves for a difficult summer transfer window.

Despite poor form at the end of the season, and a notable play-off defeat, Norwich are still a side who boast quality, hence their top-six finish, while their best assets may look to exit Carrow Road in search of Premier League football.

Canaries starlet Jon Rowe, 21, has had an impressive season in the Championship, scoring 12 goals and producing two assists in 32 appearances and 25 starts.

At a young age, the Englishman still has plenty of time on his side to develop his game, which is an attractive quality for potential suitors in the transfer market.

During the January transfer window, the Mail Online credited Aston Villa with interest in Rowe, before they signed former Middlesbrough man Morgan Rogers.

But Unai Emery's men could still make a swoop for the 21-year-old in the summer, due to the fact that they need more strength in depth after landing Champions League football.

The ace was also linked with a move to Tottenham earlier in the campaign, although he recently admitted that he is an Arsenal fan, so perhaps a move to Spurs is not on the cards.

Rowe is not the Canaries' only transfer worry

A lack of Premier League football in Norfolk next campaign could also witness the departure of Josh Sargent, who may believe that his goalscoring exploits in the Championship are worthy of a top-flight move.

A long-term injury kept Sargent out of the Canaries' team from August until 29th December, but the USA international was still able to display his dangerous eye for goal, as he scored 16 in just 26 Championship appearances, while only Jamie Vardy boasted a better goals per 90 ratio in the second tier according to FotMob.

Josh Sargent 2023/24 Championship stats All stats according to FotMob Appearances 26 Starts 24 Goals 16 Expected goals (xG) 12.1 Goals per 90 0.77 Shots 67 Shots on target 32 Pass accuracy (%) 81.8 Assists 2 Expected assists (xA) 2.74

Meanwhile, Gabriel Sara's stellar season could also lead to a departure following the Canaries' failure to earn promotion, as the Brazilian produced an eye-catching Championship return of 13 goals and 12 assists.

Back in April, GiveMeSport reported that Premier League outfit Crystal Palace were interested in the 24-year-old, and manager Oliver Glasner will be looking to utilise the summer transfer window to bring his own players to Selhurst Park, after arriving at the south London club in February.