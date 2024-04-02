Highlights Leicester City's win over Norwich proved Maresca's approach is right; the style led them to success before, should not change now.

Fans should support manager Maresca's decision to stick to his philosophy; it's crucial during challenging times like this season.

Despite past criticism, Leicester's win showed why sticking to a rigid system works; Maresca's confidence in his approach paid off.

Leicester City got their automatic promotion hopes back on track on Easter Monday with a win over play-off chasing Norwich City, and a key decision made by manager Enzo Maresca was fully justified because of the victory.

'One of the biggest bottlejobs ever'. That's the conversation that this current Leicester team were heading towards prior to Monday afternoon.

On Wednesday 14th February 2024, the Foxes had a 12-point lead at the top of the second tier, and were seemingly cruising towards a potentially record-breaking title win, and a return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Fast-forward to the 30th March 2024 and that lead had completely evaporated. They sat third in the league and were two points off the top of the table.

Championship table Table as of 14th February Table as of 30th March Team P GD Points Team P GD Points 1 Leicester 32 44 78 1 Ipswich 39 32 84 2 Leeds 32 33 66 2 Leeds 39 42 83 3 Southampton 31 23 64 3 Leicester 38 40 82 4 Ipswich 31 19 63 4 Southampton 37 26 74

There were factors that went against them that led to this massive collapse in form, which saw them win just once during that timeframe.

They had injuries to a lot of their midfielders, as well as elsewhere on the pitch.

Either way, things were going down hill, and the fans' reaction after their loss to Bristol City on Good Friday reflected that. For the first time since Maresca arrived, there was real negativity in the stands.

Despite the fact that they led the league up until that date in late March, they hadn't been playing well for a while now, and this caused some murmurs among the fans, and some started to wonder if the Spanish coach should move away from the approach that hadn't produced many goods as of late.

The win over Norwich certainly restored faith and allowed Leicester fans to breathe a sigh of relief, and Maresca's response to questions about whether he should change his philosophy was emphatic.

Enzo Maresca vows to not make style switch

The boss of the Foxes came out after the game and put to bed any questions about whether his side will be deploying a plan B any time soon.

"As you know - we said it many times - we have our way to try to win the game since the start," said Maresca, via the Leicester Mercury. "I can understand sometimes that they want us to attack more direct. But it’s not going to happen, never, while I’m here."

Norwich City victory proves Enzo Maresca's style approach right

It may have taken a while, but Leicester finally won again in an emphatic way, playing the football that their manager wants them to play. It's a very common trait of the modern manager to have one rigid system that they stick to, and they are going to live and die by the success of it.

Maresca was getting a bit closer to that latter end of the spectrum, but the nature of the victory over the Canaries should be enough to cement that his way is the right way for this team.

The Foxes dominated the whole game, and that is shown by the momentum bar from the match.

Not only was Maresca right to stick to his guns, but fans should also get fully behind his methods, if they weren't already.

There's a phrase in sports, and in life, which is 'do what took you to the dance.' In other words, don't change from what you did to get to this point. Maresca's style of play took them to that massive points advantage in the table, and, if he was to change his approach now, that would be a bigger red flag than him sticking to his guns.