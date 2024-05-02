Highlights Sara's influence on Norwich City is growing, with impressive stats and versatility making him a key player under David Wagner.

The Brazilian midfielder's consistency and production may attract Premier League interest, potentially leading to a big transfer fee.

Despite Norwich's desire to keep Sara, a potential move to a top-flight club like Crystal Palace could be too tempting to resist.

Gabriel Sara has been a class act for Norwich City since his arrival, and they are bound to net a healthy profit when he moves on.

The 24-year-old is fast approaching the end of his second Norwich season, and his influence on the Canaries is improving with every game.

After coming through the youth ranks at Sao Paulo, he made his debut in 2017 as an 18-year-old and played 113 games for the club, scoring 17 goals and assisting nine.

He moved to Norwich for a reported £10m plus add-ons in July 2022, signing a four-year contract with the club having the option for a one year extension.

Sara netted seven goals and laid on four assists in his first season at Carrow Road, a healthy return for his first season in English football as he also picked up the Norwich City Player of the Season award.

He has gone up a gear under David Wagner in 2023/24, with 13 goals and 12 assists placing him sixth in the combined G&A charts for the Championship so far this season, and first out of all of his teammates.

Sara won the Championship Player of the Month for August 2023 and was included in the 2023/24 Championship Team of the Season last month.

Norwich will undoubtedly try their hardest to keep hold of Sara this summer, but it will be a tough ask for him to stay if the Canaries are still in the Championship next season with Premier League clubs likely to come calling.

At least if they are forced into a sale, they will easily recoup the fee they paid for Sara, and it will likely be doubled following his fantastic campaign.

Sara has turned on the style

An attacking midfielder by trade, Sara has come to the fore this season and helped the Canaries almost clinch a play-off spot, with an unlikely seven-goal swing needed in favour of Hull City on the final day for them to drop out of the top six.

He has been in the starting eleven for every league game this season, a testament to his fitness and also to just how important his availability is to Norwich's good form.

Despite a rare run in which he did not score in 16 consecutive games from mid-November to mid-February, he has been pivotal in the closing stages of the campaign - scoring eight and assisting three in his last 14 games.

Gabriel Sara Norwich City all-time statistics (all comps, transfermarkt) Appearances 93 Goals 21 Assists 17

David Wagner has also been able to utilise Sara's football intelligence by deploying him in a number of positions, from central midfield, to number ten and right wing following Jon Rowe's recent injury troubles.

Wagner has drawn praise to the Brazilian in an interview with the Eastern Daily Press, as they seek to cap off a great season with promotion to the Premier League.

He said: "It's a pleasure to have him in the team. You have seen how hungry and greedy he is to make something special out of this season.

"He always has 'team first' in his head, and it is something very special to have a player who is producing these numbers but has this in their head."

Sara will command a big fee

Whilst Canaries fans will be hoping their silky Brazilian star stays around for another season, the club may be presented with an offer they cannot refuse for the 24-year-old in the upcoming transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT sources recently revealed that Crystal Palace have been among a host of Premier League clubs to have sent scouts to watch Sara in action ahead of possibly attempting to lure him to Selhurst Park to play under exciting new boss Oliver Glasner.

If the Canaries do not win promotion this time around, an offer from a club with Palace's wage bill and the chance to play with the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in the Premier League would no doubt tempt Sara.

The good news for Norwich is that, if they are forced to sell, it will certainly be for a lot more than what they paid for him just two years ago.