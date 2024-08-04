Highlights Norwich City have only made one signing, so Hoff Thorup must bring in new players before their opening day fixture against Oxford United.

Norwich City have made just two signings so far during the summer transfer window, and head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup will surely want to make further additions before their opening day fixture against Oxford United.

The Canaries brought in left-footed centre-back Jose Cordoba from Bulgarian side Levski Sofia for a reported fee of £3 million, before he went to the Copa América with Panama, and have also signed 20-year-old left-back Ben Chrisene from Aston Villa.

Hoff Thorup is yet to make a third signing since being appointed at Carrow Road, and with less than a week to go until the opening day of the 2024/25 Championship season, he will surely want to complete more business during the coming days.

There are more reports linking players with moves away from Norwich than there is speculation around potential new arrivals, with Adam Idah and Gabriel Sara two of the most notable names that are the subject of transfer interest.

There is no doubt that there is room for improvement in Norwich's squad, despite last season's top-six finish in the Championship, and Hoff Thorup will know the areas he wants to strengthen as he prepares to oversee another promotion push next season.

Let's take a look at a couple of deals that the Canaries should consider completing before the opening day of the season.

Callum Doyle

Manchester City defender Callum Doyle is set to sign for Norwich on loan this summer, with the Canaries waiting for the move to be confirmed once the Premier League champions return from their pre-season trip to the USA, according to Nick Mashiter.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed three successful loan spells in as many years, having first helped Sunderland win promotion from League One, before reaching the Championship play-off final with Coventry City the following year, and then winning the title in the second tier with Leicester City last season.

Callum Doyle's all-time Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Minutes played Yellow cards 58 4,610 8

Norwich should be looking to get the youngster in through the door as soon as possible after he returns from the USA, giving him the best opportunity to settle in Norfolk ahead of the trip to the Kassam Stadium on August 10th.

Manchester City are set to play their final friendly in America against Chelsea on August 3rd, which means that the Canaries could expect Doyle's arrival early in the week as they prepare for the opening day fixture against Oxford, giving him a chance of featuring in that game.

Will Lankshear

Norwich striker Idah is attracting interest from several clubs this summer, including Fiorentina, Hellas Verona and Celtic, following his successful loan spell in Glasgow last season.

The Canaries currently have Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes as their other forward options, so they could do with bringing in another attacker to ensure that Hoff Thorup has enough options up front during the 2024/25 season, especially if Idah departs.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Will Lankshear has signed a new long-term contract this summer, and could be set to make a loan move to the Championship ahead of next season. Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for the 19-year-old throughout the summer, but now that they have seemingly turned their attention to Bristol City forward Tommy Conway, Norwich should explore the possibility of bringing him in on loan.

The promising forward, who joined Spurs from Sheffield United's academy, scored 25 goals in 26 games last season in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy. Signing Lankshear would be a good low-risk move for Norwich, as he would turn out to be a great signing if he continued his goalscoring form in the Championship, but if it didn't work out, it would only be a loan, so Sargent and Barnes could lead the line until January and the club could re-assess their options.