Highlights Jonathan Rowe shines for Norwich in the Championship, despite inconsistencies in the play-off race.

Celtic striker Adam Idah earns praise for his performance at SPFL champions Celtic.

Abu Kamara's productive loan spell at Portsmouth could benefit from another loan to improve his game.

Norwich City have seen a number of exciting prospects come through the conveyor belt in East Anglia, before eventually going on to stake a regular claim in the first-team squad at Carrow Road.

At present, the go-to man in that regard is winger Jonathan Rowe, who has lit up the Championship scene for the Canaries under David Wagner this term, despite a number of spells showing the side's overall inconsistencies in the play-off race.

Furthermore, Irish striker Adam Idah, who came through the youth ranks in Norfolk between 2017 and 2019.

Idah has already earned praise north of the border since joining SPFL champions Celtic, scoring two goals in his first three games for Brendan Rodgers' side.

However, Wagner will also be casting an eye on developments at Fratton Park, where one of his current loanees has enjoyed a rather productive campaign to date.

Abu Kamara's exploits on loan at Portsmouth

The versatile attacker has played an underrated role in the exploits of John Mousinho's side, who are on course to return to the Championship after a 12-year absence, when relegation was compounded by varying financial problems.

Fast-forward to the present, and the former Oxford United defender's side are currently sitting six points ahead of nearest challengers Derby County at the summit of League One, although the Rams have two games in hand.

Kamara has started in 24 of his 32 third tier appearances in what is his first regular taste of senior football, having only made three substitute cameos towards the back end of last year's dismal campaign for Norwich.

The 20-year-old is often used on the right of those deployed behind leading marksman Colby Bishop, who has 15 to his name in all competitions. However, Kamara is only two behind in these respective standings, as the goals have been shared across the Pompey squad.

So far this season, the youngster has five goals to his name and three assists, finding the back of the net at an average of every 451 minutes as per SofaScore.

However, he's been guilty of missing several big chances too, which is one facet of his game which could be improved by another loan spell away from Norwich.

Abu Kamara - Portsmouth FC League One Stats Total Average Rating 6.93 Goals 5 Assists 3 Big Chances Missed 10 Shots on Target per Game 0.4 All stats as per SofaScore (Correct as of February 12th 2024)

Abu Kamara might need another loan

The last of those assists came in the 1-0 win at Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon, picking out Paddy Lane with a nonchalent through ball after driving forward from midway inside his own half, allowing the Northern Irishman to slot home a vital goal in the promotion race.

As already noted, there is more than one element of Kamara's game which must be ironed out if he is to make the step-up to regular Championship action.

The above splitting pass to Lane shows his capabilities, but overall, it's his end product when it comes to passing that still needs to improve, as you don't get as much time on the ball in the division above.

Although 6 big chances have stemmed from his left foot, Kamara has only averaged a 69% pass completion rate across the 32 league games. And, despite averaging 9.4 successful passes in the opposition half, this has only mounted to a 62% completion rate.

Could Abu Kamara be the next Jonathan Rowe?

There's every chance that if such improvements are made, then Kamara could emulate Rowe's success in the near future, as the current England U21 international has 12 goals and two assists from just 25 starts in the Championship, having not looked back from the 2-1 win against Hull City on August 5th.

If Kamara is to further improve his numbers in Portsmouth's final 14 games of the season, Wagner may assess him over the course of pre-season, in what will be the final year of his current contract.

Recent links to Brentford and Freiburg prove the 20-year-old has such high potential, and Norwich must feel they have to tie him down to a long-term deal in the near future.