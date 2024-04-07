Highlights Norwich City aims for promotion to top division, hoping to avoid familiar pattern of immediate relegation.

Luis Suárez's dominance against Canaries includes 12 goals in 6 games, causing relief he's now in MLS.

Suárez's departure from England to Barcelona widely celebrated, ending prolific rivalry with Norwich City.

Norwich City are still in the hunt for a place in the play-off places this term.

The Canaries have enjoyed a fine season under David Wagner, and will be hoping to end their two-year stay in the Championship.

There is plenty of optimism around Carrow Road, but in their recent Premier League seasons, Norwich have often returned to the second tier the season after, hoping to buck that trend and remain in the top division should they get promoted this campaign.

The East Anglian club will also have the comfort of knowing they will not have to line-up against one of their most feared opponents from his short stint in England.

Luis Suarez's stats against Norwich City

Throughout the years, plenty of strikers have licked their lips when coming up against the Canaries.

The likes of Joe Jordan, Alan Smith, Ian Wright and Raheem Sterling have all scored several goals against Norwich, but no player has scored more than former Liverpool forward, Luis Suárez.

Now plying his trade in the MLS and linking up with his former Barcelona team-mates from their glory years in Catalonia, Canaries fans will be glad he is over 4,000 miles away rather than still firing in the goals for the Merseyside club.

The Uruguayan's first game against Norwich was the only game he didn't score, and subsequently, the only game the Reds failed to beat the Canaries over the six games he featured against them.

His first goals for them would come later that season, however, scoring the first of three hat-tricks in a 3-0 win at Carrow Road. His first would see Suarez pick the ball up from Steven Gerrard before firing a left-footed finish into the far corner. The second of the afternoon produced a fine drive into the bottom corner, completing his treble with an audacious effort from the halfway line after seeing John Ruddy momentarily off his line.

The following fixture against the Canaries would see him net yet another hat-trick, with the most memorable of his strikes coming moments after missing a golden opportunity which prompted jeers from the home supporters, only to rob Michael Turner seconds later and finish with the outside of his foot. A goal and assist would follow in the reverse fixture at Anfield.

But his most devastating performance was still to come, unfortunately for the Norwich supporters and players. In a 5-1 defeat in the North West, Suarez would score four of those goals, each worthy of winning many 'Goal of the Month' competitions.

The Uruguayan would start the scoring within the first 15 minutes, finding the back of the net with a sensational volley, sweeping home Philippe Coutinho's corner shortly after.

His third of the encounter would end the game as a contest, flicking the ball over a hesitant Leroy Fer before striking a fierce half-volley into the bottom corner which even he was astounded by. Suarez would find himself on the scoresheet in the second half, casually firing in a free-kick from around 30 yards out.

Suarez would also score on his final appearance against the Canaries in a 3-2 victory at Carrow Road, ending his time in England with 12 goals and three assists in six games against Norwich. His transfer to Barcelona was completed the following season, with the move to the Spanish giants arguably celebrated the loudest by those in East Anglia.

Luis Suarez's statistics v Norwich City as per Transfermarkt Matches played 6 Wins 5 Goals 12 Assists 3 Minutes played 535

Norwich will be glad to see the back of Suarez

Every team has that one player they just hate to play against, and Suarez proved to be Norwich's kryptonite during his spell in England.

His goals against the Canaries saw him become the first player in Premier League history to score three hat-tricks against the same club.

While Norwich's promotion to the top flight is far from confirmed with still a month's worth of football to be played, they will be glad to know that if they are to secure a return to the Premier League, they won't have to face the former Liverpool forward when they play the Reds.