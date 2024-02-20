Highlights Wagner saved his position with Norwich City after a crucial victory, securing a spot in the promotion mix.

Norwich City started the season fairly well before they took a nosedive.

After their 3-1 loss at home against Blackburn Rovers during the early stages of November, David Wagner's position seemed to be untenable.

But a thrilling 3-2 away victory against Cardiff City in the game after that seemed to be a real turning point.

Sporting Director Ben Kanpper came in around that time, and it would have been easy for him to sack Wagner, especially with an international break happening after the game at the Cardiff City Stadium.

But Wagner managed to save himself in the end and the Canaries' board's patience has paid off, with the club now in the promotion mix.

Doing extremely well in 2024, they have now given themselves a real chance of finishing in the top six at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, even after losing some of their first-team options in January.

Norwich City 2024 January window departures Player Moved to Loan/permanent Archie Mair Morecambe Loan Tony Springett Northampton Town Loan Adam Forshaw Plymouth Argyle Permanent Jaden Warner Notts County Loan Przemyslaw Placheta Swansea City Permanent Jon McCracken Dundee Loan Adam Idah Celtic Loan

After a disappointing finish last term, they will be hoping to enjoy a much more successful campaign this season and the stability they have at the club, with Wagner remaining at the helm, could pay dividends for them.

Recent Championship managerial movement

There has already been plenty of movement in the managerial departments of several Championship clubs this season.

Sunderland decided to sack Michael Beale on Monday and that came as no shock, with the Black Cats failing to thrive under the ex-Rangers boss.

Perhaps the decision to dismiss the 43-year-old so quickly will come as a slight surprise, but with Beale unable to get the fans onside, it only looked like a matter of time before he would be relieved of his duties.

Huddersfield Town have also made a change this calendar year, with Andre Breitenreiter coming in to replace Darren Moore, who struggled to fill Neil Warnock's shoes following his appointment at the John Smith's Stadium.

Wagner ranks high in Championship longevity list

Wagner has been at the club for one year and one month now, which is not a bad achievement.

Managerial turnover in the second tier has been high this season, like it has been for a number of years now, and that's why it is no surprise that the ex-Huddersfield boss is comfortably in the top half of the longest serving managers in the league.

Currently, in seventh place, that just reinforces how ridiculous the turnover is in this division.

Championship longest serving managers table (1st-8th) Manager Team 1 Mark Robins Coventry City 2 Ryan Lowe Preston North End 3 Kieran McKenna Ipswich Town 4 Carlos Corberan West Bromwich Albion 5 Michael Carrick Middlesbrough 6 Liam Rosenior Hull City 7 David Wagner Norwich City 8 Valerien Ismael Watford

Valerien Ismael was appointed by Watford back in the summer, so only seven managers from last season have managed to survive.

Steven Schumacher would have been higher up on this list if he hadn't left Plymouth Argyle for Stoke City - a decision that hasn't worked out for the best so far.

And it could be argued that some managers deserve to be in the play-off zone in this table.

John Eustace did a good job at Birmingham City before being sacked and Tony Mowbray deserved more time at the Stadium of Light.

In terms of Norwich, there has been speculation about Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta potentially replacing Wagner at Carrow Road at some point.

But right now, Wagner is doing a good job and deserves to stay in his role until at least the end of the season.