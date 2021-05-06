Norwich City? West Ham? Southampton? The potential paths that await Manchester United man this summer

After getting their hands on their second Sky Bet Championship title in three years last week, Norwich City are preparing for life back in the Premier League.

It has been a hugely impressive campaign for the Canaries, who have bounced back from relegation at the first time of asking and could be set to return to the top-flight with 99 points to their name.

The task for next season will be to prevent history from repeating itself and falling straight back down to the Championship. There is bound to be interest in the likes of Emi Buendia and Max Aarons, but recruiting players and strengthening the squad is also set to be a big priority.

According to The Sun, Norwich have an interest in taking Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams on loan for next season.

Williams made his first-team debut for United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season, making an impressive 36 appearances across all competitions last season.

This season, though, the full-back has made only 11 appearances for the Red Devils, with only two of those coming in the Premier League and three coming in the Europa League.

There is certainly scope for Norwich to bring in another left-back this summer, with Xavi Quintilla returning to parent club Villarreal after spending the season on loan at Carrow Road. Dimitrios Giannoulis is also on loan from PAOK, and has been a mainstay in the team since joining the Norfolk club.

The Sun also cites Southampton and West Ham with an interest in Williams, though, and United will carefully choose a destination for the 20-year-old if they do decide to send him out on loan.

They will trust West Ham after Jesse Lingard’s impressive loan spell at the London Stadium in the second half of this season, but whether he could break into the team ahead of Aaron Cresswell or Arthus Masuaku remains to be seen.

Southampton were previously keen on Williams, though, and the fact that Jack Stephens started at left-back in the 1-1 draw with Leicester City last time out suggests that there is a lack of depth at left-back.

From a Norwich perspective, though, they are in need of a new left-back with two loanees returning to their parent clubs at the end of an excellent campaign.

Sam McCallum has thrived on loan at Coventry City this season, but Williams’ calibre and quality should see him become first-choice if he did join the Canaries.