Highlights West Ham could sign Jonathan Rowe if deals for other forwards fail.

Rowe is a top goalscorer for Norwich City and has attracted Premier League interest.

Norwich should be unlikely to sell Rowe unless offered over £20 million due to promotion hopes.

Alex Crook has revealed that West Ham could make a move to sign Jonathan Rowe before the January transfer window closes.

The Hammers are currently aiming to beef up their attacking options, as they aim to fight on multiple fronts in the final stages of the campaign.

David Moyes’ side sit sixth in the Premier League table, and are also in the knockout rounds of the Europa League.

The London club has been linked with a move for former Celtic forward Jota, as well as Ibrahim Osman.

However, it is believed that Rowe could become their primary target if a deal for those two names fails to materialise in the coming days.

Crook believes that West Ham could make a move to sign the Norwich City winger before Thursday’s deadline.

It has been a breakout year for the 20-year-old, which has led to speculation linking him with a move to the Premier League this winter.

“One name that fell in my lap at the weekend was the Norwich player Jonathan Rowe,” said Crook, via Talksport (29/01, 12.26pm).

“Lots of Premier League interest in him.

“If they can’t get their first two targets, West Ham may well make a move.”

Rowe is Norwich’s top goalscorer in the Championship so far this season, contributing 12 goals from 27 appearances.

This has been a breakthrough year for the forward, who featured just three times in the league for the club prior to this campaign getting underway.

The youngster has previously been linked with the likes of Aston Villa and Brentford.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned as a potential next destination for the 20-year-old.

Ange Postecoglou’s side missed out on the signing of Antonio Nusa this month, which could see them turn their attention to the Championship star.

Norwich City league position

Norwich are currently ninth in the second division table following last week’s 1-0 loss to Leeds United.

Defeat on Wednesday night hurt the team’s promotion chances, with Sunderland leapfrogging them in the standings with a 3-1 win over Stoke City on Saturday.

The gap to the play-off places is still just two points, but the Canaries have played a game more than most of their top six rivals.

Defeat in the FA Cup on Sunday means their full focus is now on competing in the Championship for the rest of the season.

Next up for Wagner’s side is a home game against sixth place Coventry City on 3 February.

Too soon to cash in on Rowe for Norwich

Wagner has made it clear earlier this window that Norwich have little intention of cashing in on Rowe this month.

This is the right stance to take, as the player could yet be key to their attempts to gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Canaries have found better form in recent weeks with the return of key players from injury, and are very much in contention for a play-off place.

It should have to take a figure in excess of £20 million to convince the Norfolk outfit to sell one of their most prized assets this January.