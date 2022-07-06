Norwich City & West Brom involved in multi-million pound transfer battle over attacker

Norwich City and West Brom are both believed to be interested in Sao Paulo’s Gabriel Sara who is expected to leave in the current transfer window.

The 23-year-old, who is an attacking midfielder, is highly-rated by the Brazilian outfit and has featured regularly for them over the years.

However, they are thought to be struggling financially at the moment, so a move is on the cards and reports from Globo have claimed that Sara could be on the move.

They state that an agreement that could eventually be worth up to £10m has been spoken about, with the Canaries and Albion both mentioned as potential destinations for the player.

Whilst that would be a significant sum for any Championship side, the update does indicate that a lower initial fee could see an agreement reached with the remainder of the fee paid up with instalments and bonuses.

Dean Smith and Steve Bruce are both keen to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, with Norwich and West Brom expected to be in the mix for promotion next season.

The verdict

This would be an interesting move and it’s one that should excite the fans as Sara has good pedigree having made over 100 appearances for his current side in various attacking positions.

Despite that, the sort of fees mentioned could make it difficult to the clubs, particularly Albion, and you could argue they don’t need an attacking midfielder.

But, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks and it will be intriguing to see if this does happen, with Brexit rules now making moves from South America easier.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.