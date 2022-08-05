Norwich City weighing up transfer move for Aston Villa player

Aston Villa’s Aaron Ramsey could be on his way to the Championship for the season, with the Pink Un reporting that Norwich want to try and sign him on a loan deal.

With Dean Smith wanting to take his side right back up to the Premier League next season, he’ll need to ensure that his squad has depth and the ability to make a prolonged go at either the automatic promotion spots or the play-offs.

It means the manager is still on the hunt for new players and one of the latest names to be linked with a move to the Canaries is Ramsey. The player currently has yet to play in the Aston Villa first-team but has played often for their under-23’s and looked bright.

Appearing in a total of 28 games for the youth side, he has a record of 14 goals and seven assists. That is an average of 0.86 goals or assists.

If the player can repeat that kind of form in competitive football, then he could be a really good option for Norwich to have in their team.

The attacking midfielder also has EFL experience under his belt already, with Cheltenham having previously had him on a loan deal in League One. With them, Ramsey managed only nine starts but still had a goal and an assist to his name.

Now though, the player could be given the chance to try his luck in the Championship this season, with Norwich looking to sort out a transfer for the player this offseason that would see him join the Canaries for the full campaign.

The Verdict

Even though the player doesn’t have much Championship experience, Ramsey could be a very good option in rotation and could even become a first-team regular.

If Ramsey plays for Norwich as he has done in the Aston Villa reserves, then they will have themselves a real player on their hands. The player has proven he can score goals and assist his teammates but hasn’t had much chance to do it at a competitive level yet.

Now though, Dean Smith looks ready to give him some second tier action. He’s unlikely to be a first-team regular at the start of a deal, with the Canaries having several good options in their frontline who will start instead of him. However, if he can make an impact off the bench, then he could become a solid signing and player for the club.

He won’t play for Aston Villa this season either, especially with Cameron Archer staying to play in their team. It means that Norwich could play him more often instead this campaign.