Norwich City vs Preston North End: EFL pundit shares score prediction

Norwich City will be looking to inflict further pressure on the Championship’s top spot when they welcome Preston North End to Carrow Road this afternoon.

The Canaries, who are denied a place at the second tier summit because of goal difference, are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak in the league.

Dean Smith’s side have accumulated 23 points from a possible 27 in that time and will be seeking an immediate Premier League return.

With the Canaries unbeaten on home soil thus far this season, today’s opponents are yet to lose on the road.

Ryan Lowe’s side are yet to concede away from home soil too, proving to be extremely difficult opponents to come up against.

Are you a true Norwich City fan? Try score 100% on this quiz about the club’s best ever goalscorers

1 of 25 What other British club has Teemu Pukki played for aside from Norwich? Celtic Fulham Rangers Wolves

Sharing his score prediction via his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Preston’s first away defeat comes today and has opted for a 2-0 Norwich victory.

The verdict

When looking into the numbers, it makes for a very interesting clash at Carrow Road this afternoon, especially considering that Norwich have a good opportunity to take top spot.

Accumulating 14 points from their six on home soil, Carrow Road is becoming somewhat of a fortress, with the latest clash a real test of where they are at.

Possessing players that can also carve open defences, it will be interesting if they are able to do that against the EFL’s meanest backline thus far.

Given the confidence within the Norwich camp, and the fact they are on home soil, it would be no surprise if the Canaries win this by a single goal to nil.