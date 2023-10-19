Highlights Daniel Farke is not interested in taking revenge on his former club Norwich City.

The German spent four-and-a-half years with the Canaries, during which time he twice won the Championship title.

Having been appointed Leeds manager in the summer, Farke is now set to face Norwich for the first time since leaving the club at Carrow Road on Saturday.

It seems revenge will not be on the mind of Leeds United manager Daniel Farke when he returns to his former club Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

That's after the German suggested that looking to get one over his former side in that way, would tarnish the success he enjoyed during his time at Carrow Road.

How did Farke do as Norwich City manager?

Farke was appointed as Norwich back in the summer of 2017, with the Canaries finishing 14th in the Championship in his first season in charge.

The following campaign - 2018/19 - then saw Farke guide the Canaries to promotion back to the Premier League as second-tier title winners, although they suffered an immediate relegation from the top-flight in the 2019/20 campaign.

Despite that, Norwich kept faith with Farke, and were rewarded for doing so when he delivered a second Championship title in the 2020/21 season, with a club record point tally of 97.

However, Farke was then sacked by the club in November 2021, a day after a 2-1 win over Brentford - their first of the campaign - while they were bottom of the Premier League table, five points from safety.

What has Farke said about the possibility of revenge against his former club?

With Farke having been appointed as Leeds' new manager before the start of this season, he is now set to come head to head with Norwich for the first time since leaving Carrow Road on Saturday.

Leeds are due to make the trip to East Anglia this weekend, in a game that could have significant implications in the battle for promotion.

But while Farke while no doubt be keen for his new side to pick up all three points in that match, it seems that is not with the aim of getting revenge on his old club.

Asked whether he was thinking about "revenge" ahead of this weekend's game, the Leeds boss was quoted by Norwich City outlet the Pink 'Un as saying: “No, I would never speak about this topic. I had such a great time.

“That is the only thing that is in my mind. I would never speak about negative things. It would devalue what we achieved there.

"I had a great time and was allowed to play a small part in one of the most successful times in the

club’s history. For that, no hard feelings. I will keep the good memories in my head.

“My principle is always to judge the situation by saying it is not important what people think when you come in through the door, but what the people think when you go out.

“So many memories. This club will always have a special place in my heart. I was there for four and a half years and those memories will live with me forever.

"But nothing lasts forever. Now the task is to travel and win the points. I am not thinking too much about my memories. Maybe in 30 years with a glass of wine on the sofa I can talk about this.”

Where are Leeds and Norwich in the Championship?

Despite some blips, both Leeds and Norwich have made generally encouraging starts to the Championship season.

Going into this weekend's round of fixtures, Leeds sit fifth in the second-tier standings, nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places, while they are two points and two positions ahead of Norwich ahead of this game.

Is Farke's stance over revenge against Norwich the right one?

This does seem to be a sensible stance for Farke to take going into this game against his former club.

While it may not have worked out for them in the Premier League, the German manager still worked wonders for the Canaries in the Championship by delivering the title not once but twice.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Given the memorable moments that provided both for him and the club, it would make little sense to tarnish them now, especially given how important the finances brought in from those promotions could potentially be for the future.

Not talking about revenge also denies any added motivation for this current Norwich side, managed by David Wagner, so this certainly feels like it was the right thing for Farke to say ahead of Saturday's game.