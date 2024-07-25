Highlights Norwich City seek to bolster its squad with Wolves defender Hugo Bueno, but their loan bid has been turned down, impacting their options.

Despite a quiet transfer window, Norwich City are eager to add new signings as the Championship season approaches, potentially missing out on Bueno.

Norwich City fan pundit believes that Bueno's talent would be a valuable addition to the team, but doubt his readiness to play in the Championship given pedigree.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a relatively quiet start to the transfer window for Norwich City, but they hope that will change as the Championship season approaches.

The Canaries’ only new signing this summer is centre-back Jose Córdoba, but the club is looking to add to that, as shown by their pursuit of Wolves defender Hugo Bueno.

It was reported by TEAMtalk, that the Premier League side has rejected an approach from Norwich to sign Bueno.

The report states that the Championship side were keen to sign the defender on loan for the season, but Wolves have turned down that offer.

It is unclear if Norwich are willing to make a fresh move for the player, but with Wolves turning down the loan bid, a move could appear unlikely at this stage.

Norwich City fan pundit issues verdict on Hugo Bueno interest

After seeing Norwich have a loan bid for Bueno turned down by Wolves, here we asked FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes for his thoughts on this bid being rejected and if he believed Bueno would have been a good addition for the Canaries.

He told FLW: “Hugo Bueno would be a really good option.

“But I can’t see him wanting to play in the Championship when he is probably ready for the Premier League.

“I would imagine a loan to the lower end of the Premier League might be better for him. I can see why they have rejected it, as they probably don’t get anything.

“I would say that he would be a very good addition, especially when we don’t have any left-backs at the moment.

“But I can’t see him doing that. I would prefer Callum Doyle, but I doubt he will either.”

Hugo Bueno’s 2023/24 stats

Bueno has been with Wolves since the summer of 2019, when he moved to England after playing for Areosa in Spain.

The 21-year-old joined Wolves’ under-18s before moving up to the club’s under-21s and now into the first team.

Hugo Bueno's Wolves stats Apps 48 Goals 1 Assists 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 25th)

In the last two seasons, Bueno has established himself as more of a first-team player, as he played 21 times in the top flight in the 2022/23 season and the same again last season.

The defender has yet to score in his 42 Premier League appearances, but he scored for Wolves in the FA Cup last season.

Bueno would be a solid addition for Norwich

Bueno has definitely established himself as more of a first-team player for Wolves in the last two seasons, but he still appears not to be a regular choice.

Therefore, given his age, Norwich may have been hoping that the Premier League side would grant the player permission to spend the upcoming season on loan elsewhere.

However, it appears they want to keep the 21-year-old with them, which is disappointing for Norwich, as Bueno would have been a very impressive addition.

He has impressed in games for Wolves, and him dropping into the Championship could have seen him really excel, but it appears it is a move that doesn’t look like it’s going to occur.