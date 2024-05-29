This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Crystal Palace are interested in signing Norwich City attacking midfielder Gabriel Sara, according to BBC Sport.

The 24-year-old Brazilian produced a thoroughly impressive Championship return of 13 goals and 12 assists as the Canaries secured a play-off spot, but ultimately missed out on promotion courtesy of a 4-0 hammering by Leeds United in the play-off semi-final stages.

Gabriel Sara 2023/24 Championship stats All stats according to FotMob Appearances 46 Starts 46 Shots 101 Shots on target 29 Goals 13 Pass accuracy (%) 85.6 Chances created 119 Assists 12

Following the Norfolk outfit's failure to win promotion to the Premier League, it is no surprise to see that Sara is of interest to the top-flight Eagles after such a successful individual season.

Furthermore, Oliver Glasner's men could be in need of a new attacking midfielder because, as reported by GiveMeSport, Premier League top-six sides Chelsea and Tottenham are both interested in signing Eberechi Eze this summer, while TalkSport have revealed that Manchester United are confident of signing Michael Olise.

As the Eagles look to sign Sara, Football League World's Canaries fan pundit, Zeke, said: "In order to let Gabriel Sara go, it's going to have to be a bit of a chunky fee.

"In terms of value, he's (worth) around £20 (million), we got him for £10 (million), and he has proven that he's worth it and that this level is too easy and that he can definitely be playing in the Premier League.

"I would say he's got a value of £20 million, but to us, it's more £25m-30,.

"So, if we can get that, if we can get £25 (million), I won't be happy with him leaving, but I'll accept it.

"I would rather (Jon) Rowe went instead, it will be easier to blood in (Abu) Kamara instead, whereas with Gabriel Sara it's going to be a bit more difficult to get that player.

"He was very, very key for us.

"I would say, if we had to let him go, £25-30 million, but preferably we let Rowe go and (Adam) Idah, and then I guess (Christos) Tzolis as well.

"That gives us 30 odd million and that should be enough to clear the debt that we would have and to bring in any new players, but it's looking like we're going to have to be doing free transfers and loans because we're a bit strapped."

Canaries will find it difficult to keep hold of Sara

In an ideal world, the Carrow Road faithful would love to see their club keep hold of the Brazilian maestro, who made 25 goal contributions during the 2023/24 Championship season, but this looks like an increasingly tall order as the Eagles' transfer interest looms large.

Sara has arguably proven he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League, while only Leicester City man Kiernan Dewbury-Hall, Plymouth Argyle ace Morgan Whittaker, Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, Blackburn Rovers talisman Sammie Szmodics and Southampton hot-shot Adam Armstrong made more goal contributions than the 24-year-old in the 2023/24 second tier season.

Furthermore, as alluded to by FLW's Canaries fan pundit, the Norfolk side are not exactly blessed with funds at present, and selling Sara could help them balance the books, while back in November, the Pink Un reported that the club had made a loss of £27.2 million last financial year.