Norwich City v Wigan Athletic: Latest team news, score prediction, Is there a live stream? What time is kick-off?

Norwich started the Championship season off with a loss at the weekend, with Cardiff sealing a 1-0 win and three points.

It’s not the start that the newly-relegated Canaries would have wanted but they have a squad capable of producing the goods in the Championship. Teemu Pukki remains at the club and has previously bagged plenty at this level, although he couldn’t produce last weekend.

As for Wigan, they began with a solid point against Preston. The Latics arguably could have won the fixture but had to settle for a draw.

Ahead of the game between these two Championship clubs this weekend then, here is all you need to know about the fixture.

Latest team news

For Norwich, the club will be without Grant Hanley for the game because of his red card against Cardiff. It means the Canaries will have to look in their squad for another centre-back, so someone like Ben Gibson or Sam Byram may have to step into the first-team if the two are fit and able to play.

They’ve also signed Marcelino Nunez – although he might not feature because of how soon he has joined the club in comparison to the fixture.

As for Wigan, they had Jack Whatmough go off injured against Preston so he may not feature this weekend. Leam Richardson said that the side are waiting to hear on his fitness but Curtis Tilt should be able to play again even though he was a doubt for the fixture against Preston North End.

With no signings made inbetween the fixtures, the team lineup should be the same as the one against North End, minus Whatmough.

Quiz: Can you identify the 10 fake Norwich City facts?

1 of 25 Norwich City finished 18th in the Premier League standings last season Real Fake

Score Prediction

Norwich had a bad start to the Championship season but the club have the players capable to be able to get three points here. Wigan played a superb game against Preston and could have won but haven’t done much business in the transfer market and are largely the team that won League One.

Norwich were a Premier League outfit – and that could mean they win this game. 2-0 Norwich.

Is there a live stream?

For the Norwich and Wigan game, it is being shown on Sky Sports. That means it will also be shown on Sky Go.

What time is kick-off?

The Norwich and Wigan game will take place at 12:30pm on Saturday, August 4.